Apple's Last Plastic MacBook Now Considered Obsolete

Apple today updated its official list of vintage and obsolete products to add the 2010 13-inch MacBook, the final plastic-shelled MacBook it produced before discontinuing the line, and several 2009 MacBook Pro models.
Apple first introduced the unibody polycarbonate MacBook, the third design iteration of the MacBook line, in late 2009, offering it in black and white. The MacBook was sold for only a short time, having been discontinued in mid-2011 after the introduction of the MacBook Air.
The MacBook, along with the MacBook Pro models, have been added to Apple's list of Mac products that are considered "vintage" in the United States and Turkey and "obsolete" in the rest of the world. A full list of the Mac models that have been obsoleted is below:
- MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2010)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2009)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.53GHz, Mid 2009)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2009)
Apple has also added all models of the iPhone 3G to the "iPhone products obsolete worldwide" list, but it also continues to be listed under "iPhone products vintage in the United States and obsolete in the rest of the world" so its official status is unclear.
Under Apple's classification system, vintage products are those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 years and less than 7 years ago, while obsolete products are those that are discontinued more than 7 years ago.
The vintage classification means that Apple is no longer offering hardware service for the devices except in Turkey and California, where local statutes require that Apple continue to provide service and parts for a longer period of time. The obsolete classification means Apple has discontinued all hardware service with no exceptions.
Apple retail stores, and the Canadian, European, Latin American, and Asia-Pacific operating regions follow Apple's United States product list, but do not distinguish between vintage and obsolete.
