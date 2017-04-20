OWC Debuts New Thunderbolt 3 Products: SSDs, PCIe Expansion Chassis, Six-Bay RAID, and External GPU

Thursday April 20, 2017 10:30 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
OWC has announced that it will be debuting a range of new Thunderbolt 3 products at the 2017 NAB Show this weekend in Las Vegas.

Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt 3

First up is the Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt 3, a pocket-sized, bus-powered SSD with desktop-class performance and speeds up to 40 Gb/s. Storage capacities will start at 240GB. As it remains a prototype, no release date was specified. OWC's existing Envoy Pro EX with USB 3.0 starts at $199.99.

Mercury Helios 3

OWC's new Mercury Helios 3 is a PCIe expansion chassis with a dedicated cooling fan and two Thunderbolt 3 ports with speeds up to 40 Gb/s. It can accommodate a half-length, full-height, double-width PCIe card. OWC said it will be available in the second quarter of 2017. Pricing was not disclosed.

Other products include the Helios FX external GPU powered by Thunderbolt 3, ThunderBay 6 six-bay RAID with Thunderbolt 3, and Mercury Viper portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD suitable for daisy chaining. OWC said the ThunderBay 6 is coming in late 2017, but no word on pricing or availability for the other products.


OWC's previously announced Thunderbolt 3 Dock and DEC for the 2016 MacBook Pro will also be on display at the show.

Tags: Thunderbolt 3, OWC
11 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
37 minutes ago at 10:35 am
Love OWC and have been a friend of Larry for more than 20 years, but I feel like they do more announcing of products than actual releasing of them.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
34 minutes ago at 10:38 am



First up is the Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt 3, a pocket-sized, bus-powered SSD with desktop-class performance and speeds up to 40 Gb/s. Storage capacities will start at 240GB. As it remains a prototype, no release date was specified. OWC's existing Envoy Pro EX with USB 3.0 ('https://eshop.macsales.com/item/Other%20World%20Computing/ENVPROU3S240/') starts at $199.99.


I can tell you this, it won't be 40Gb/s, there are no SSD's with that speed, the bus (Thunderbolt 3) has the bandwidth but that's just it.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
WhoDaKat
24 minutes ago at 10:49 am
One thing I don't like about OWC is that they list the throughput of the connection to tell you what speeds you can get... which is total BS. Sure TB 3 can do 40 Gb/s but an SSD can't. Not even freaking close. At best its shady marketing, at worst its an out right lie. Stupid things like this have kept my money in my pocket when it comes to OWC.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Scorder
32 minutes ago at 10:40 am
I pre-ordered the TB3 dock and am still waiting for it. The latest word was that it would ship later this month. To be fair I'm not aware of any other previously announced TB3 docks by competitors shipping yet either.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
27 minutes ago at 10:45 am

Wow, SSDs with speeds up to 40GB/s. Thats almost twice the speed of the RAM. Not bad!


Gb/s, not GB/s.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]