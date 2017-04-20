New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
iPhone Ownership Reaches All-Time High in United States
Apple currently has more iPhone users in the United States than at any point in history, according to market research firm comScore.
There are now over an estimated 85.8 million iPhone owners aged 13 and older in the United States, based on a three-month average ending December 2016, according to comScore MobiLens Plus. Apple's latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models accounted for approximately 15 percent of that total.
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s models, including their respective Plus-sized versions, remain Apple's most popular smartphones in the U.S. with an estimated 48.4 percent share of the overall installed base. Meanwhile, an estimated 17.8 percent of the users are still using an iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, or iPhone 5c.
iPhone is the most popular smartphone in both the United States and the world, according to market research firms Kantar Worldpanel and IHS Markit respectively. iOS adoption trails Android in the United States, however, given a wider variety of Android smartphones available to purchase.
iOS adoption among smartphone users aged 13 and older is an estimated 43 percent in the United States, based on a three-month average ending December 2016, according to comScore. The research firm places Android at 54 percent during the same time period, with BlackBerry and Windows 10 Mobile barely registering.
comScore's data differs from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, which estimated that the iPhone's installed base reached 132 million units in the United States as of December 2016. However, CIRP's data is extrapolated from a survey of 500 Apple customers with no 13-and-over age parameter.
