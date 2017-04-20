New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple and Nike Launch New Neutral-Toned 'Apple Watch NikeLab'
Nike today announced that it has teamed up with Apple to create a new version of the Apple Watch Nike+, which pairs a Space Gray Apple Watch Series 2 aluminum case with a black and cream Nike band.
Called the Apple Watch NikeLab, the new device is limited edition and designed to be "the ultimate style companion" for those who love to run.
The Apple Watch NikeLab will likely be priced at $369 for the 38mm model and $399 for the 42mm model, the same price as the rest of the Apple Watch Nike+ lineup.
Apple and Nike first teamed up in September of 2016 for the Nike+ Apple Watch that launched alongside Apple's own set of Series 2 Apple Watch devices. Apple offers two Apple Watch Nike+ models in Silver and Space Gray aluminum along with standalone Apple Watch Nike+ bands.
The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters*, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3. Apple Watch NikeLab will be available starting on April 27 from Nike.com, at NikeLab locations, and at the Apple Tokyo pop-up store at the Isetan department store. It will not be sold in Apple Stores or from the Apple website, a first for an Apple Watch.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
38 minutes ago at 10:20 am
That band is sick. I hope they release that as a standalone option (or hopefully a 3rd party band from Amazon)...
32 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Wish I could buy the band stand-alone.
36 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Neutral toned, yet still ugly.
39 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Looks nice, but sets off a little trypophobia.
11 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Dalmation edition
18 minutes ago at 10:39 am
that's awesome. wish it was out earlier when i got the first nike+. oh well, great watch, love using it and perfect for running.
Honestly, you should try a few runs with a Garmin Forerunner 630. You won't be saying the AW is perfect for running after that, you'll be saying why can't Apple make a watch that at least matches the Garmin app's stats. Apple needs to seriously up its game. AW is a toy compared to dedicated sport watches. AW has the capability. Apple just doesn't care enough to make the software. It prefers co-branding to true performance.
38 minutes ago at 10:20 am
I want that cream Nike colored band.
24 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Reminds me of an Oreo ice cream, maybe that's why I want to lick the screen.
10 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Wow, that really hurts my eyes.
34 minutes ago at 10:23 am
that's awesome. wish it was out earlier when i got the first nike+. oh well, great watch, love using it and perfect for running.
