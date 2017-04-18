Logitech Announces HomeKit-Compatible POP Smart Button For Controlling Smart Devices

Logitech today announced a new POP Smart Button, its first Apple HomeKit compatible programmable smart button for controlling connected devices around the home.
The idea behind the original POP is to free up control of smart devices so that anyone in the home can operate them regardless of whether they have a smartphone and the associated app for each device. The latest POP builds on that premise by introducing HomeKit support, enabling it to be customized through the Apple Home app and integrate with other iOS smart home accessories.
The Logitech POP Smart Button Kit includes one smart button with three customizable gestures and a POP bridge to connect the button onto a WiFi network. Users can then extend control throughout their home with additional POP Add-on Smart Buttons, which are available in four colors. Each POP bridge can connect to an unlimited number of buttons.
The POP Smart Button will be sold in four colors: White, Alloy, Coral, and Teal. According to Logitech, the POP Smart Button Kit ($59.95) and POP Add-on Smart Button ($39.95) will be available exclusively at Apple stores and Apple.com soon, while availability in other retailers will come later this year. Owners of first generation POP Home Switches can update their software to take advantage of the new integrations, but not the HomeKit support.
Using POP Smart Button with Apple HomeKit is easy when paired with Apple’s Home app—POP already comes pre-paired, so discovering the device with the Home app is simple and secure. Just configure the scenes you want and let POP do the rest. Whether turning down the lights to get ready for bed or opening your smart blinds to expose some daylight, POP gives easy control to the whole family.The POP Smart Button can also be used with non-HomeKit devices, like Sonos wireless music systems, or Logitech Harmony hub-based remote controls by using the companion Logitech POP app. In addition to compatibility with Apple HomeKit, the Logitech POP Smart Button offers the ability to control Osram lighting, Hunter Douglas and Lutron blinds, and more, extending interoperability beyond existing integrations including August, Philips Hue, and Logitech Harmony.
