Misfit Announces $60 'Flare' Fitness and Sleep Tracker

Misfit today introduced its newest wearable device, the Misfit Flare, which is a new entry-level sleep and fitness tracker that's available at an affordable $60 price point.
The Flare, like all Misfit wearables, is designed to track steps, distance, and calories burned, along with sleep quality. It can track different activities, like walking, running, yoga, soccer, basketball, and swimming. Tracking laps while swimming will require a $9.99 in-app purchase.
Simple and stylish, the Flare features an aluminum outer case mounted on a matching black band. There's a capacitive touch sensor and a single LED located underneath the face of the fitness device, which is used to track activity progress throughout the day.
A double tap on the Flare causes an LED indicator to flash. A single flash means a user is 25 percent of the way towards an activity goal, a double flash is 50 percent, and a triple flash is 75 percent. A light animation indicates the activity goal for the day has been reached.
Flare uses a replaceable watch battery that lasts up to four months, so it does not need to be charged. It is also water resistant to 50 meters, so it can be worn while swimming, bathing, and showering.
With Link compatibility, available in most Misfit wearables, the Flare can be used as a smart button to take a selfie with an iPhone, and it can control music, advance slides in a presentation, control household devices, and more.
Flare can be purchased from the Misfit website for $59.99 starting today.
