Adobe's Research Team Demos Tech That Could Transform Selfie Photography

Adobe today shared a video from its Adobe Research team, demonstrating what future selfies could look like using artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.
Using its Adobe Sensei technology, Adobe demonstrates tweaking a selfie photo with perspective effect editing, automatic masking, and photo style transfer technology.
The end result is a standard selfie that's been edited to look like it was taken at a longer focal length, with a depth of field effect added for a much more flattering image. It also demonstrates the quick copy and paste of image styles from one photo to another.
Adobe's Research Team has shown off additional up-and-coming technologies in the past, giving us a behind the scenes look at some of the things Adobe's working on. Past videos have showcased a voice-based AI for image editing, digital face painting, and an interactive sculpting tool for Photoshop.
The Adobe Research team has been exploring what the future may hold for selfie photography powered by Adobe Sensei. Great portrait photography requires the right perspective, equipment, and editing expertise.The technology shown off in the video isn't available to consumers as of yet, but Adobe says it's a "peek into the future potential of mobile portrait photography."
But what happens when we tap into the power of artificial intelligence and deep learning to transform bad portrait shots into good ones - all on a smartphone? By combining perspective effect editing, automatic, software-only photo masking, and photo style transfer technology, we're able to transform a typical selfie into a flattering portrait with a pleasing depth-of-field effect that can also replicate the style of another portrait photo.
