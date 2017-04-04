Apple Warns iCloud Users Some Disabled Services Were Accidentally Re-enabled in iOS 10.3

Updated models with AMD graphics options could arrive in early 2017.
The email asks iCloud users to revisit their iCloud settings to make sure to turn off any service that might have been turned on through the iOS 10.3 update.
It's not entirely clear which iCloud services might have been affected, but MacRumors reader Karl, who sent us the email, said that he typically disables iCloud Mail. Following the update, he found the Mail option turned back on.
We discovered a bug in the recent iOS 10.3 software update that impacted a small number of iCloud users. This may have inadvertently reenabled some iCloud services that you had previously disabled on your device.

iOS 10.3, released on March 27, introduced a new Apple Filesystem among other major features like Find My AirPods, plus it included an overhauled iCloud storage breakdown, which may explain why some iCloud services were mistakenly turned back on.
We suggest you go to iCloud settings on your iOS device to make sure that only the services you'd like to use are enabled.
Learn more about how to manage your iCloud settings or contact AppleCare with any questions.
The iCloud team
To check which iCloud services are enabled on your iOS device, open the Settings app and scroll down to the "iCloud" section. A list of apps and services using iCloud is front and center, and anything that was enabled via iOS 10.3 can be turned off using the toggle buttons.
A wide range of first and third-party apps and services use Apple's iCloud feature, including Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendars, Reminders, Notes, Safari, News, Keychain, Find My iPhone, iCloud Backup, and more.
Never trust Apple with cloud services
For me they removed random albums out of their folders and i had to manually drop them back into their folders. I guess i should be glad the albums werent removed all together this time around!
Never trust Apple with cloud services
More than 300 million iCloud accounts in the wild—can you imagine what would happen if Apple were as bad at cloud computing as some you believe they are?
(Also it's interesting how they are able to narrow down remotely who was likely impacted by the bug.)
To check which iCloud services are enabled on your iOS device, open the Settings app and scroll down to the "iCloud" section.
This is no longer the way to do it (at least on my iPhone since 10.3). You have to open the Settings app and then tap your name at the top, then press "iCloud" in that menu. There's no longer an "iCloud" section to select on the main Settings menu.
And as mentioned above, it really would be nice if an update didn't break stuff that was working fine already.
[doublepost=1491338176][/doublepost]
More than 300 million iCloud accounts in the wild—can you imagine what would happen if Apple were as bad at cloud computing as some you believe they are?
Some of us don't have to imagine. ;-)
Good on Apple for being proactive and emailing those who might have been affected.Are you serious? When it comes to IOS Updates, Apple’s quality control is a joke now. What would really be Proactive from Apple would be to get rid of all the clowns responsible for the issues coming with almost every single IOS Update for the past few years. Ok that might also be a little Reactive too...
