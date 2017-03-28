'AmazonFresh Pickup' Beta Test Lets You Pick Up Groceries Without Leaving Your Car

Tuesday March 28, 2017 7:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has launched another grocery initiative, this time for Amazon employees in Seattle. The service is called AmazonFresh Pickup and it allows customers to order groceries from the Amazon mobile app on iOS and Android, or on the web, select a pickup time, and show up at the AmazonFresh Pickup location to get their items bagged into their vehicle by an Amazon worker.

Although it's limited to Amazon employees right now, when it opens to a wider audience AmazonFresh Pickup will be available to Prime members (who are near a location) as a free addition to their membership (via TechCrunch).


The service has no minimum order requirement, so customers can create grocery lists for dozens of items or for a single bottle of mouthwash, for example -- whatever is ordered will be waiting for them when they drive up. Customers can order fresh produce, meats, bread, dairy and a range of household items off of AmazonFresh Pickup, which currently has two locations in Seattle's SODO and Ballard neighborhoods.

Amazon previously tested out "Amazon Go" pop up stores, which let customers walk in, purchase groceries, and walk out of the store without needing to go through any lengthy check out process. That service worked by having customers scan their smartphone when entering, and the Amazon Go app tracked every item taken from the store's shelves and tallied it all up in a virtual cart, which charged a customer's connected payment card.


Recently, it was reported that Amazon is delaying a wider launch of Amazon Go locations to "work out kinks" related to the cashierless technology that charges customers automatically. Amazon is constantly testing out and slowly launching neat new ideas that could see a wider debut for its customers in the future -- like Amazon Prime Air, which has evolved from futuristic reveal to small-scale, working delivery drone in just over three years. With today's announcement, it appears that AmazonFresh Pickup is the next in line.

nwcs
31 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Krogers already does this with far more items.

This is kinda cool, yet very lazy.

Try shopping with babies or toddlers. It's a sanity saver!
doelcm82
47 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Do I have to be in the car? Can't I just send the car to pick up the groceries?

Back in the 60's my mom would just call Possum Wiggly's grocery store, and Possum himself would deliver right to our house. He'd bring the groceries in the kitchen door, and put them away for her.
macduke
57 minutes ago at 08:10 am
In the midwest we can just order online groceries from Hy-Vee for free if we spend over $100, and for a $5 fee if we spend under $100. If you order them early enough in the morning, you can usually schedule the delivery for the evening. If you order the night before, you can easily get them the next day. You can see things you've ordered before and add them to your cart again. It takes my wife about 10 minutes to grocery shop on her iPad every two weeks. It's one of the greatest things that has ever happened, lol. They've rarely messed up, and when they have, we've gotten a personal note from the store manager with a $10 gift card, and they replaced it within a few hours. We are quite happy with it, but I only wish they accepted Apple Pay and had some way to automatically order certain things.

I'm wondering—do you guys on the coast not have this yet? I would be really surprised if you didn't, but then I see articles like this making it sound like it's such a new thing when we've been using it for a while.
slimothy
51 minutes ago at 08:16 am
This is kinda cool, yet very lazy. Plus, I like to actually go into the grocery to look at the produce and pick exactly what I need. You never know what these guys are gonna put in the bags. Maybe a bruised apple, or an older, less fresh one, etc. I think most people would rather pick out their own too. But I guess time will tell.
