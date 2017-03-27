UK Government Seeking Access to Encrypted Messaging Apps in Wake of London Attack

Monday March 27, 2017 4:57 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amber Rudd, the United Kingdom's home secretary, recently mentioned that it is "completely unacceptable" that the government could not gain access to messages stored on mobile applications protected by end-to-end encryption, such as WhatsApp. Rudd is calling for the UK police and other intelligence agencies to be given access to such apps to thwart any future terrorist plots, coming in the wake of the attack in London last week (via The Guardian).

Rudd's next step is summoning leaders of various technology companies to a meeting with the UK government on March 30 "to discuss what to do." The home secretary mentioned that the government would be willing to pass completely new legislation focusing on encrypted messaging and mobile apps if the talks this Thursday don't go her way. Rudd referred to WhatsApp, and similar apps, as potential "secret places" for terrorists to hide.

But she stressed it was her desire to persuade internet and social media companies to cooperate voluntarily with the government on this and also the posting of extremist material online.

Rudd added: “It is completely unacceptable. There should be no place for terrorists to hide.

“We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don’t provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other.”
Rudd's focus on WhatsApp is spurned by information that Khalid Masood -- the individual behind the London attacks outside Parliament -- used the Facebook-owned messaging app just minutes before the attack. While police believe Masood worked alone, they are seeking as much information about him as possible, including what or who he might have messaged through WhatsApp. While the police know Masood opened WhatsApp before the attacks, it is unknown whether or not he sent or received any messages.

In a statement, WhatsApp itself said that it was "horrified" by the events in London and would be "cooperating with law enforcement" as events proceed. The situation in the United Kingdom has already drawn parallels to the Apple-FBI dispute that lasted a few months last year, with Rudd directly mentioning Apple CEO Tim Cook at one point in an interview with the BBC.
Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple which also uses end-to-end encryption, has previously said it would be "wrong" for governments to force Apple to "build a back door" into products. But Ms Rudd said: "I would ask Tim Cook to think again about other ways of helping us work out how we can get into the situations like WhatsApp on the Apple phone."
Apple, and those that side with the company, argued last year that it would be a slippery slope to place a backdoor into iOS for the sole purpose of assisting the government in its anti-terrorism measures. The company said that a "master key" would be able to get information from any iPad and iPhone, despite the FBI saying that all it wanted was key information from the iPhone 5c at the center of the debate.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: WhatsApp, United Kingdom
22 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Santabean2000
58 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Having all the access in the world ain't going to make us any safer...

In fact, I'd argue the opposite.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nwcs
48 minutes ago at 05:16 am

This is so simple to solve yet these "elite" have no idea. Shall I suggest a solution???

Unfortunately, any back door -- even if only Tim Cook has it -- decreases the overall security of a system. It always creates secondary side-effects that break the security of a system. You can't have it both ways: secure system and a convenient way to break the security when desired.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Paul Dawkins
49 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Our goverment is taking the piss.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
LERsince1991
44 minutes ago at 05:20 am

This is so simple to solve yet these "elite" have no idea. Shall I suggest a solution???

Tim Cook has a way to access any iPhone, iPad or mac with a hidden way. He has a way to drop everything that's been done to a memory card. Anything like this happens, the country goes to Apple and on camera opens the product with a few witnesses from the general public and once they have the info needed, Tim Cook signs out and it's back to secure.

It isn't the back door that people fear, it's he back door open to every agency in the world, most of which they don't trust.


That's just not going to work;
- Tim Cook does not have time, this is more than a full time job for one person let alone the CEO of one of the biggest companies in the world.
- there's no guarantee that 'his' key/access method could not be replicated by hackers or terrorists who could access anyone's information.
- Currently no one has the power to access this information, even government agencies, yet you want to give the power to public commercial company owned by its shareholders.

It's a very difficult issue to solve, there is either no access to anyone I.e highly secure, or access to anyone with the resources I.e secure enough in most day to day situations but open to 'specialists', be that agencies, companies or hackers working for the highest bidder.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Porco
50 minutes ago at 05:14 am
'Can we just ban some mathematics, like from the bad people? Is that how it works?' :rolleyes:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Gorms
42 minutes ago at 05:22 am
Right, where is the petition against this and where do I sign?

I mean, was the over reach of authority that was the rewritten Snooper's Charter that they've finally pushed through not enough? Dicks.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ibookg409
43 minutes ago at 05:21 am

This is so simple to solve yet these "elite" have no idea. Shall I suggest a solution???

Tim Cook has a way to access any iPhone, iPad or mac with a hidden way. He has a way to drop everything that's been done to a memory card. Anything like this happens, the country goes to Apple and on camera opens the product with a few witnesses from the general public and once they have the info needed, Tim Cook signs out and it's back to secure.

It isn't the back door that people fear, it's he back door open to every agency in the world, most of which they don't trust.

Tim Cook doesn't mind when Radical Islamists destroy and terrorize. He will protect their privacy and has nothing to say on the subject. However, if you want to keep Men in the mens room and women in the womens room he will give the FBI, CIA, NSA, whomever all your passwords and encrypted data.

He is a man of integrity.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
nwcs
51 minutes ago at 05:13 am
For every terrorist group using these apps there are underground groups of people who are persecuted by a government. Giving the keys to the kingdom might sound good in this situation but, in the end, it usually ends up being a tool of oppressive regimes. Plus, terrorists could easily create their own secure end-to-end systems in this day and age so it's a bit of a dog and pony show.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Dagless
56 minutes ago at 05:08 am
Hmm, I guess it's a funny situation that I trust not being attacked by terrorists more than a non-EU regulated Tory government.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Chatter
48 minutes ago at 05:16 am

This is so simple to solve yet these "elite" have no idea. Shall I suggest a solution???

Tim Cook has a way to access any iPhone, iPad or mac with a hidden way. He has a way to drop everything that's been done to a memory card. Anything like this happens, the country goes to Apple and on camera opens the product with a few witnesses from the general public and once they have the info needed, Tim Cook signs out and it's back to secure.

It isn't the back door that people fear, it's he back door open to every agency in the world, most of which they don't trust.


I assume this post is in jest?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]