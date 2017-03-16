Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
AirPods and Apple Watch Called 'Underpriced' to Bring New Users Into Apple Ecosystem
Apple is underpricing AirPods and the Apple Watch in an effort to bring new users into its ecosystem, according to Neil Cybart of Above Avalon. The analyst said this pricing strategy was "unimaginable" ten years ago, when Apple was often accused of pricing products artificially high, aka "Apple Tax."
AirPods cost $159 in the United States, which Cybart said is "surprisingly low" compared to competing truly wireless headphones:
Earin's wireless headphones now start at $199, for example, while Motorola's VerveOnes+ are on sale for $189.99. Even at those discounted prices, however, AirPods are still cheaper at $159.
AirPods are estimated to ship in six weeks on Apple's online store, and it has been that way since the day after they launched in December.
Cybart said a similar pricing dynamic is found with the Apple Watch, which now starts at $269 for Series 1 models:
His research note theorized that Apple might compensate for the lack of Apple Watch and AirPods profit by selling highly profitable iPhones and services, or the company could be more effective now at mass producing products at a lower cost. He even thinks an Apple Watch for $199 in the future is "inevitable."
Overall, Cybart thinks Apple is in essence "redefining luxury" by offering lower prices while, at the same time, becoming more of a luxury brand. He expects it to be difficult for other consumer tech companies to compete with that strategy.
Nevertheless, many Apple products are still unquestionably expensive. The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $2,399, while an iPhone can cost upwards of $969. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced from $799, and a handful of Apple Watch models run over $1,000. All prices are based on U.S. dollars.
Full Article: The Curious State of Apple Product Pricing on Above Avalon
