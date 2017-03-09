Readdle's PDF Expert for Mac Gains Improved Search, New Toolbar Layout

Readdle today updated its popular PDF Expert app for the Mac to version 2.2, overhauling the app and adding new features to make editing and annotating PDFs even easier than before.
New editing tools automatically detect the font, size, and opacity of the original text in a PDF document, so PDFs can be edited more like regular text documents for a much quicker editing experience.
Readdle has also introduced a new toolbar layout that's specialized for tasks like going over a contract or reading an article, with options for viewing several pages of a single document, comparing two documents, and more.
To make searching faster, version 2.2 of PDF Editor includes search indexing, plus the ability to search all opened files and save history has been added.
PDF Expert for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $59.99. [Direct Link]
New editing tools automatically detect the font, size, and opacity of the original text in a PDF document, so PDFs can be edited more like regular text documents for a much quicker editing experience.
Readdle has also introduced a new toolbar layout that's specialized for tasks like going over a contract or reading an article, with options for viewing several pages of a single document, comparing two documents, and more.
To make searching faster, version 2.2 of PDF Editor includes search indexing, plus the ability to search all opened files and save history has been added.
PDF Expert for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $59.99. [Direct Link]
Tag: Readdle