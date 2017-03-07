Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Says Many of the Vulnerabilities Detailed in 'Vault 7' Leaks Already Patched
Earlier today a new series of Wikileaks leaks that revealed the United States Central Intelligence Agency's efforts to hack iPhones. The leaks detail a number of iOS exploits that can be used to bypass security on devices. Tonight, Apple said in a statement provided to TechCrunch that most of the vulnerabilities detailed in the leaks have been patched.
The Vault 7 revelations aren't the first time the CIA has targeted Apple's mobile devices. In 2015 it was reported that the CIA worked on ways to compromise both iPhones and iPads.
The full list of so-called "Year Zero" documents can be found on found on Wikileaks' website.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
“Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates."Apple says its initial analyses indicates that many of the exploits detailed were patched in the latest version of iOS, and that it will continue to patch identified vulnerabilities. The Cupertino company closes by saying that it always urges users to download and install the latest version of iOS to ensure that they have the most recent security updates.
The Vault 7 revelations aren't the first time the CIA has targeted Apple's mobile devices. In 2015 it was reported that the CIA worked on ways to compromise both iPhones and iPads.
The full list of so-called "Year Zero" documents can be found on found on Wikileaks' website.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
14 minutes ago at 07:36 pm
Glad that Apple is being proactive and looking out for the users. Keep patching, Apple.
6 minutes ago at 07:44 pm
That's not reassuring
Surely CIA has 2017 0days they are still using
Surely CIA has 2017 0days they are still using
[ Read All Comments ]