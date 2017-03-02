Prisma Photo App Update Adds Filter Store, User-Created Filters Coming Soon

Popular photo filter app Prisma has been updated with an in-app store for users to download additional filters for free.
The photo app uses the predictive analyses of neural network technology to achieve its stylistic interpretations, which typically makes them more unique than standard photo filters.
Prisma says the new store will bring even more originality to users' pictures, with the promise of new styles being added to the store every week, and possibly every day further down the line.
Users will also be able to rate and share individual filter styles in the near future, according to Prisma. In addition, users can now delete filters they don't like from the 44 styles that come with the app.
Meanwhile, Prisma has developed a desktop app that allows users to create their own unique styles by adjusting a series of parameters. The company is still refining the tool, which takes a while to process images and doesn't yet say what each slider control adjusts, but a preview is offered before the image is uploaded and processed.
Currently the filter creator is only available to the most active users, but Prisma plans on bringing it to mobile and more users soon.
Prisma is a free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. [Direct Link]
The photo app uses the predictive analyses of neural network technology to achieve its stylistic interpretations, which typically makes them more unique than standard photo filters.
Prisma says the new store will bring even more originality to users' pictures, with the promise of new styles being added to the store every week, and possibly every day further down the line.
Users will also be able to rate and share individual filter styles in the near future, according to Prisma. In addition, users can now delete filters they don't like from the 44 styles that come with the app.
Meanwhile, Prisma has developed a desktop app that allows users to create their own unique styles by adjusting a series of parameters. The company is still refining the tool, which takes a while to process images and doesn't yet say what each slider control adjusts, but a preview is offered before the image is uploaded and processed.
Currently the filter creator is only available to the most active users, but Prisma plans on bringing it to mobile and more users soon.
Prisma is a free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. [Direct Link]
Tag: Prisma