Fox's 'Movie of the Day' App Offering Discounted Titles Expands to Apple TV

20th Century Fox today announced that its popular Movie of the Day app is expanding to the Apple TV ahead of Valentine's Day, giving Apple TV users an opportunity to get iTunes movie titles at a discounted price.
The app offers a different movie each day at prices that are generally more affordable than other online sources. Each deal is available for 24 hours.
Tomorrow's movie, Kingsman: The Secret Service, will be available for purchase for $7.99. The Movie of the Day app normally keeps upcoming titles a surprise, but Fox is offering a sneak peek to celebrate the release of the Apple TV app. This week will include the following titles:
2/14: Kingsman: The Secret Service
2/15: Deadpool
2/16: Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
2/17: Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
2/18: Epic
To help users decide what's worth purchasing, the Movie of the Day app provides user reviews, information on a movie's cast, and a film synopsis to help users
The Movie of the Day app can be downloaded for free on the Apple TV, and it's also available on iOS devices. [Direct Link]
