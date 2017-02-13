Apple Named as Contributing Sponsor for Information and Security Conference 'BSides'

Apple has been listed as a contributing sponsor for the non-profit information/security conference BSides that's currently taking place in San Francisco. Apple joins a long list of sponsors including Google, Dropbox, Netflix, Fitbit, and more.
According to the conference's sponsor page, Apple is also listed as a food sponsor for BSides, and provided breakfast and lunch meals to everyone yesterday. The company's involvement beyond that, if any, hasn't been mentioned.
BSides officially began yesterday and ends today, February 13. The conference is described as an "open forum for discussion and debate for security engineers and their affiliates."
According to the conference's sponsor page, Apple is also listed as a food sponsor for BSides, and provided breakfast and lunch meals to everyone yesterday. The company's involvement beyond that, if any, hasn't been mentioned.
BSides officially began yesterday and ends today, February 13. The conference is described as an "open forum for discussion and debate for security engineers and their affiliates."
BSides SF is a non-profit organization designed to advance the body of Information Security knowledge, by providing an annual, two day, open forum for discussion and debate for security engineers and their affiliates. We produce a conference that is a source of education, collaboration, and continued conversation for information technologists and those associated with this field.More information about the BSides conference, and the rest of today's schedule of events, can be found on the company's website.
The technical and academic presentations at BSides SF are given in the spirit of peer review and advanced knowledge dissemination. This allows the field of Information Security to grow in breadth and depth, and continue in its pursuit of highly advanced scientifically based knowledge.