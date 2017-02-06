Target Discounting Series 1 Apple Watch Models by $70

Target is currently discounting its entire Series 1 Apple Watch lineup by $70, dropping prices as low as $199.99 on 38mm models and as low as $229.99 on 42mm models. Regular pricing is at $269.99 for 38mm Apple Watches and $299.99 for the 42mm Apple Watches.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
A total of eight models are available at the discounted price, which is a solid deal for customers looking to pick up an Apple Watch. The Series 1 Apple Watch models feature the same faster processor that's available in the Series 2 models, but lack the GPS, improved display, and superior waterproofing.
For customers who do not swim and do not need GPS positioning for fitness purposes, the Apple Watch Series 1 is ideal. A full list of discounted models is below:
- 38mm Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band - $199.99
- 38mm Silver Aluminum With White Sport Band - $199.99
- 38mm Rose Gold Aluminum With Pink Sand Sport Band - $199.99
- 38mm Gold Aluminum With Concrete Sport Band - $199.99
- 42mm Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band - $229.99
- 42mm Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band - $229.99
- 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum With Blue Sport Band - $229.99
- 42mm Gold Aluminum With Cocoa Sport Band - $229.99
