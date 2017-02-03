MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Headphones Prize Pack From Satechi

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes wireless headphones, a headphones case, and a stand for the headphones.
Satechi's Aluminum Wireless Headphones are designed to match Apple's line of iPhones and are available in four complementary colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. Priced at $69.99, the headphones feature comfortable ear cups and connect to the iPhone using Bluetooth 4.0.
The headphones are made from aluminum, much like Apple's own devices, and according to Satechi, they deliver high-quality sound at a range of up to 33 feet. A single battery charge powers them for 18 hours, and there's a built-in microphone for making phone calls.
Alongside the headphones, Satechi is including its $20 Synthetic Leather Headphone Case, which has a hard outer shell to keep the headphones safe when stashed inside a bag or backpack.
When at home, the headphones can be stored on Satechi's Slim Aluminum Headphone Stand, also included. The stand, priced at $28, is able to work with any brand of headset or headphones you own, and it comes in four colors to match Apple's line of iPhones.
We have three Satechi prize packs to give away. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveaway
The contest will run from today (February 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
Satechi's Aluminum Wireless Headphones are designed to match Apple's line of iPhones and are available in four complementary colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. Priced at $69.99, the headphones feature comfortable ear cups and connect to the iPhone using Bluetooth 4.0.
The headphones are made from aluminum, much like Apple's own devices, and according to Satechi, they deliver high-quality sound at a range of up to 33 feet. A single battery charge powers them for 18 hours, and there's a built-in microphone for making phone calls.
Alongside the headphones, Satechi is including its $20 Synthetic Leather Headphone Case, which has a hard outer shell to keep the headphones safe when stashed inside a bag or backpack.
When at home, the headphones can be stored on Satechi's Slim Aluminum Headphone Stand, also included. The stand, priced at $28, is able to work with any brand of headset or headphones you own, and it comes in four colors to match Apple's line of iPhones.
We have three Satechi prize packs to give away. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (February 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.