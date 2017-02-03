Apple Raises $10 Billion in Debt Ahead of Trump's Plans for Tax Holiday

Apple has raised $10 billion in debt through a nine-part bond sale of both fixed and floating rate notes, according to the company's final pricing term sheet filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
The nine-part sale includes:
Apple typically uses the capital raised to fund dividend payments to shareholders and its share buyback program. Last quarter, Apple returned almost $15 billion to investors through dividends and buybacks. $201 billion of $250 billion capital return program has been completed. The company also uses the capital for general corporate purposes, such as the repayment of earlier debt and acquisitions.
- $500 million maturing in 2019 with a floating interest rate based on three month LIBOR plus 8 basis points
- $500 million maturing in 2020 with a floating interest rate based on three month LIBOR plus 20 basis points
- $1 billion maturing in 2022 with a floating interest rate based on three month LIBOR plus 50 basis points
- $500 million maturing in 2019 with a fixed 1.55% interest rate
- $1 billion maturing in 2020 with a fixed 1.9% interest rate
- $1.5 billion maturing in 2022 with a fixed 2.5% interest rate
- $1.75 billion maturing in 2024 with a fixed 3% interest rate
- $2.25 billion maturing in 2027 with a fixed 3.35% interest rate
- $1 billion maturing in 2047 with a fixed 4.25% interest rate
