Roundup: A Look at Various iPhone 8 Concepts and Mockups

Thursday February 2, 2017 12:39 pm PST by Juli Clover
With rumors suggesting the 2017 iPhone 8 is going to introduce some of the most radical design changes we've seen to the iPhone since 2014, a number of artists have been making conceptual mockups based on current rumors floating around.

Many of the mockups imagine fanciful ideas that Apple is unlikely to implement, but they also adopt the edge-to-edge display with built-in Home button, OLED screen, wireless charging, and glass body ideas that are being bandied about, giving an interesting look at how iPhone 8 rumors are being interpreted.

The first conceptual design was created by Thadeu Brandão and has been getting a lot of attention over the last couple of days. The mockup features an iPhone with a larger edge-to-edge display, dual cameras, and a glass front and back surrounded by an aluminum frame, and a physical home button built into the screen at the bottom of the device, which we are not expecting for the iPhone 8.


It has an Android-style home bar or "Touch Bar" with controls that change contextually based on the app, an inclusion that is not rumored for the device at this time. Brandão has also shared several iPhone 8 mockups on his website, showing off his design in more detail.


A concept created by Veniamin Geskin and Ran Avni imagines several iterations of the iPhone 8, with a display that extends to the edges of the screen but leaves top and bottom bezels, and another that curves down the edges of the device. Apple Watch-style inductive charging is pictured, as is a variation with a top bezel and no bottom bezel.


An iPhone 8 concept created by iDrop News is fairly true to the rumors we've heard so far, featuring an ultra thin device with a bezel-free OLED display, an all-white glass body, no Home button, and iris scanning technology.


Imran Taylor's iPhone 8 mockup, created alongside ConceptsiPhone, imagines a ceramic body (unlikely due to cost), a 5.8-inch curved OLED display, a touch sensitive lower bezel, and wireless charging through a Smart Connector. It includes thick bezels at the top and bottom along with a Touch ID Home button, two features that don't quite align with the rumors we're hearing right now.


Swiss site Handy Abovergleich imagines a bubbly iPhone 8 with more rounded edges and a glass body sandwiched between an aluminum frame. A Touch ID Home button is under the display and is accompanied by an Android-style home bar, an iris scanner is built in, and Apple Pencil support is included. It also features USB-C instead of Lightning, a change Apple probably isn't going to make.


The last concept comes from designer Moe Slah, and has an interesting look at how some apps could potentially look on a device that has an edge-to-edge display.


Apple is expected to introduce the redesigned iPhone 8 in September, its usual timeframe for introducing new devices. Up to three models may debut, including the flagship ~5-inch OLED device with an edge-to-edge display that's pictured in all of the mockups and standard 4.7 and 5.5-inch models that may have a design closer to the iPhone 7.

For full details on what to expect from the 2017 iPhone, make sure to check out our dedicated roundup, which is updated on a regular basis with everything we know about the device so far.

Avatar
Phogro
33 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
With 8 months to go don't you think it's a bit early to compile a list of mockups? We'll see at least this many more each month until the summer when we start getting part leaks and then we'll see even more based on those leaks until the actual iPhone is launched.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
garirry
30 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Let me guess, Apple will NOT make an iPhone as beautiful as the concept ones.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jclo
12 minutes ago at 01:03 pm

With 8 months to go don't you think it's a bit early to compile a list of mockups? We'll see at least this many more each month until the summer when we start getting part leaks and then we'll see even more based on those leaks until the actual iPhone is launched.


I'm 100% sure we'll do another one. I thought it'd be interesting to look at the ones that are out there now, even at this early stage.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
5 minutes ago at 01:11 pm

Whichever float the boat. I just want a physical button to use in case of freezing, the ability to hold my phone without accidentally touch something on screen, and a good design that doesn't attract dust, stains, or fingerprints

Here you go bud. Water,dust resistant. Never worry about fingerprints. Very bright UI and scratch/crack resistant. Will go all day and dropped calls are a thing of the past. Never worry about charging or having to worry if you have enough memory for updates.:p:D Power cable for mobility incl.;)

You're welcome.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ILuvEggplant
14 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
"President Trump's New iPhone" is about Jonny Ive & Tim Cook who promise Trump a new iphone 8 that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent. When Trump parades before his fellow republicans with his new iphone, no one dares to say that they don't see any iphone for fear that they will be seen as "unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent". Finally, a child cries out, "But he doesn't have an iPhone at all!"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
derek916
29 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
im a starboy
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Telos101
33 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Maybe we should 'like' the one we most like and Apple will get the message!

Software-wise, I am good with iOS 1 as long as the hardware can compensate. No pressure.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
25 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
I've never understood the fascination with mockups. It's easy to mock something up when you don't have to engineer the darn thing. And it seems whenever a mockup gets posted everyone goes crazy over it even when it's crap, like this:

Rating: 1 Votes

