Dropcam Co-Founder Greg Duffy Joins Apple

Wednesday January 25, 2017 12:21 PM PST by Juli Clover
dropcamGreg Duffy, the founder and former CEO of security camera company Dropcam, has accepted a role at Apple and will be leaving Google, reports The Information.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed that Duffy has been hired by Apple, but didn't share details on his role at the company. The Information speculates that he could be leading a special project at Apple, given his background.

Duffy who co-founded Dropcam in 2009, led the company until it was acquired by Google-owned Nest for $555 million in mid-2014. Duffy spent several months working for Nest before departing the company in January of 2015 amid rumors of a culture clash between Nest and Dropcam.

Duffy was reportedly unhappy with the way Nest founder Tony Fadell ran the Alphabet-owned subsidiary, going as far as referring to him as a "tyrant bureaucrat."

At any given time, Apple has multiple "special projects" going on behind the scenes, so it's difficult to speculate on what Duffy could be working on at the company. Apple is rumored to have a range of exploratory products in the works, including the Apple Car, an Amazon Echo-style home hub, an AR product, and more.

Tags: Nest, Dropcam, Greg Duffy
Relentless Power
2 weeks ago

Funny comment! Thank you!

Anyway, I am still chuckling at the idea of an Apple car.
Imagine this.
A few car enthusiasts get together, and the following conversation ensues.
A: What you driving?
B: Porsche 911, yourself?
A: 2016 Dodge Viper.
B: Cool. What about you, C?
C: Audi TT.
A: Hey, I! You are so quiet, what you drive?
I: ... I drive an Apple.
A, B, C: LOL, ROFL, LMAO, LMFAO, LOL, ROFL, LMAO, LMFAO


For the record, everyone of your posts on this site are disparaging against Apple in a poor fashion and have zero credibility to the actual topic.

Back on topic: Apple is likely seeking to gain more Contribution to the Apple Car with this newest member. Curious to see any more related news on Bob Mansfield and his contributions.
Drumjim85
2 weeks ago
But, I thought everyone was leaving Apple, and they're doomed.
69Mustang
2 weeks ago

be careful, im afraid after they gather info they will go back to google.

I can see it now:
Former Google-former Apple-current Google employee reporting back to Google execs...

"They are preparing to use OLED like Samsung, and like everybody else has already done, may offer 4K on the ATV at some point. They might build a Home/Echo type device like Google and Amazon. They have the sweetest set of emoji in their pipeline. I did have a chance to peek in a secret lab and get this... a new watchband, well a new watchband color at least. And as far as I can tell, their famous pipeline is actually an empty hallway at the back of the building where they store old cubicles and left over iPod socks."
djcerla
2 weeks ago
When you read that Apple "dropped the ball" on color reproduction, you know you're in that special twilight zone called Macrumors.
truthertech
2 weeks ago

Yeah there are a ton of home monitoring products, and they basically all suck.

Was visiting my sister and she wanted a setup, so we went to Costco and bought the Netgear Arlo home monitoring system. You talk about a horrid interface and a horrid product overall. The cameras use uncommon CR123 batteries, which cost about $20 a month to replace. Seems like a bizarre way to do it.

She returned it and got a canary, but it's a bit of a different solution and not perfect.

There's a huge opportunity in the market for a company to come and make an apple-like product "that just works" but I suppose Apple is burning all their courage on removing headphone jacks instead of doing what they do best; finding a gap in the market to perfect.



Look, they are spending now around $12 billion dollars a year on R and D. Just because they have decided not to push out an Amazon Echo type product like Amazon and everyone else is, doesn't mean that they aren't working on something much better. The last estimates is that Amazon is losing its shirt on the Echo and has lost over a billion dollars so far in selling them, and the more it sells, the more it loses. Why would Apple follow that scenario.Indeed, the most likely scenario is that they are perfecting something that will blow the market away. Apple owns wireless, has the best rated Wifi router still, and they are the kings of privacy and security, and they have invested billions in next Gen Siri, e.g., Vocal IQ. All of that bodes well for a 2017 blockbuster product that integrates Homekit, Siri, Wireless, and industry leading Apple Security/Privacy. Boom!
mcfrazieriv
2 weeks ago
Dropcam was great until Nest bought them. Now the product is unpredictable, has suffered from serious billing issues, and the front end is almost impossible to quickly and accurately navigate footage.

Hopefully this guy who started the company brings the best and not the worst.
farewelwilliams
2 weeks ago
dropcam for the apple car...
call that, crashcam.
