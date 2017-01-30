Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 3.2 to Developers With SiriKit, Theater Mode
Apple has seeded a new beta of of an upcoming watchOS 3.2 update to developers for testing purposes. watchOS 3.2 comes more than three months after the release of watchOS 3.1, the first significant update to the watchOS operating system, and a week after the release of watchOS 3.1.3.
The watchOS 3.2 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software Update. To install the update, the Apple Watch must have 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone. iOS 10 or later and the proper configuration profile are required.
watchOS 3.2 requires an iPhone running iOS 10 to install and will only be available to developers. Apple does not make watchOS betas available to the public as there is no way to downgrade the software on an Apple Watch.
Ahead of releasing watchOS 3.2, Apple shared some details on what's included in the update with developers. watchOS 3.2 includes a "Theater Mode" designed to let customers mute the sound on their Apple Watch and disable Raise to Wake, preventing the screen from lighting up with arm movement.
Theater Mode, originally introduced in watchOS 3.1.3, is being made available in watchOS 3.2. Customers are still able to receive haptic feedback-based notifications, and information can be viewed by either tapping the screen or pressing down on the Digital Crown.
watchOS 3.2 also brings SiriKit to the Apple Watch, allowing customers to ask Siri to do things like send messages, send payments, book a ride, log a workout, make a call, or search through photos. SiriKit has been available on iOS devices since the release of iOS 10, but is new to the Apple Watch.
10 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Installing now. I will let you know in about 45 minutes how it went. (you know, because it takes forever to update)
10 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Nice...first interesting update in a while.
