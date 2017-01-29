Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Removes Tool to Check if an iPhone or iPad is Activation Locked
A user purchasing a used iPhone on eBay or another website, for example, was able to request the device's serial number and use Apple's tool to verify that Activation Lock had been turned off. If the device was still locked, or if the seller refused to provide the serial number, then it was likely lost or stolen.
The iCloud page where the tool was available now returns a "Not Found" page aka 404 error. Apple also removed the following reference to the tool from a related Find My iPhone support document earlier this week:
How do I check for Activation Lock before purchasing a used device?Apple has not explained why it removed the page. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
When you buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch from someone other than Apple or an authorized Apple reseller, it is up to you to ensure that the device is erased and no longer linked to the previous owner’s account.
You can check the current Activation Lock status of a device when you visit icloud.com/activationlock from any Mac or PC.
Activation Lock, enabled automatically when you turn on Find My iPhone, is designed to prevent anyone else from using your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch if it is ever lost or stolen. A device with Activation Lock enabled requires the owner's Apple ID and password before it can be used, even if it is erased or reactivated.
Last year, a number of users who purchased a brand new iPhone experienced an Activation Lock issue where their device was locked to someone else's Apple ID. Apple disabled Activation Lock for affected users upon being provided proof of purchase, but it is unclear if the strange issue factored into the page's removal.
Activation Lock was introduced alongside iOS 7. The tool to check the Activation Lock status of a device had been available since October 2014.
Yeah, they're probably removing features to make the site thinner.It takes courage.
I wonder why, it was extremely useful. Maybe they are updating it?
Nah. Just to make buying used phones more of a pain. So Apple can sell more.
It's all about the Dollars.
It was probably because the bad guys were using it as well. They wouldn't just take it down for no reason. The con's outweigh the pro's on this occasion.
There's no "probably" about it. There's video showing Chinese operations set up to reset the serial numbers ('https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=ImXgMoviQD0') of stolen iOS devices in mass quantities, and Apple's Activation Lock checker is a vital part of the process.
And then you have a lot of news recently about brand new iPhones being locked to an Apple ID right out of the box ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/10/05/iphone-activation-lock-wrong-apple-id-issues/') because their legitimate serial numbers have been illegally assigned to a stolen device.
It's a tough problem to solve, but until Apple has a solution, they're not going to continue helping thieves.
Removing it is innovation.Perhaps a serial or IMEI# backdoor was found by hackers, that needs to be addressed first?
how?
[doublepost=1485717735][/doublepost]
but the phone is stolen already no?
Why the heck does Apple keep removing helpful features? I swear, every week there's something that Apple gets rid of. What is going on??
The question being asked is, "Why would Apple remove this tool?" and the answer is, "Because it is being used by thieves."
