Vine Transitions into 'Vine Camera' as Original Service Shuts Down

As promised, Twitter today discontinued the original Vine app and service, transitioning it into a new "Vine Camera" app designed to allow users to make six-second looping videos that can be saved to the iPhone's camera roll or shared directly on Twitter.
Videos posted to Twitter from the Vine Camera app will loop like they did in the standard Vine app, but aside from allowing users to capture and edit looping video, no other Vine features remain.
Existing Vine videos can be downloaded from the Vine website, and all Vines will continue to be available on the Vine.co website, though no new content can be uploaded.
Twitter first announced plans to shut down Vine in October of 2016. The company entertained multiple purchase offers for Vine but then decided to maintain a simpler version of the app that's now known as Vine Camera.
The Vine Camera app, which has a new icon, can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Videos posted to Twitter from the Vine Camera app will loop like they did in the standard Vine app, but aside from allowing users to capture and edit looping video, no other Vine features remain.
Existing Vine videos can be downloaded from the Vine website, and all Vines will continue to be available on the Vine.co website, though no new content can be uploaded.
Twitter first announced plans to shut down Vine in October of 2016. The company entertained multiple purchase offers for Vine but then decided to maintain a simpler version of the app that's now known as Vine Camera.
Today’s app update, the Vine Camera, lets you keep making Vines & posting them to Twitter, where they now loop! 🎥— Vine (@vine) January 17, 2017
The Vine Camera app, which has a new icon, can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: Vine