Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $100 Off on Amazon, Starting at $299

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of aluminum models of the Series 11 on sale at record low prices.

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You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find two of both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

In terms of cellular models, Amazon doesn't have any all-time low prices as of writing, but you can shop a few solid second-best deals this week. The 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 has hit $429.00, down from $499.00, and the 46mm cellular model has hit $459.00, down from $529.00.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.