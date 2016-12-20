Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple's In-Store Pickup Tool for AirPods Now Live, Showing Early February Availability
Personal Pickup for AirPods is currently live in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, showing availability of February 6-8 in most countries, which is likely a conservative estimate due to limited stock.
The tool is not yet available in Belgium, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Turkey, or the United Arab Emirates, countries where Apple also operates retail stores, but it will presumably be expanded soon.
AirPods became available for purchase at Apple Stores yesterday, and some lucky customers were able to secure one of the limited number of pairs available. Apple said stores will continue to receive "regular shipments" of AirPods, so customers may have success finding a pair before the early February dates quoted.
AirPods became available for purchase on Apple's website last week, but orders placed today are estimated to ship in 6 weeks, or around late January. The first wave of customers who ordered AirPods online began receiving their shipments yesterday in the United States and around the world.
Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers also began receiving a limited number of AirPods this week, as seen over the past few days when Best Buy and Verizon have periodically offered AirPods for estimated delivery as early as this week.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Over 4 months AFTER the launch of the phone before the Air Pods are available for pick up in store if anyone missed the first boat. That is a little excessive, isn't it?
Shipments are arriving at somewhat random times. The key here is to get there (by intuition, because I can't find a science for this) within FIVE MINUTES after a shipment shows up. I walked into the Grand Central Store today mid-afternoon, and was very lucky because the shipment had JUST arrived 5 mins earlier. "Go over to that table," they said. "Do you have Apple Pay?" they said. "Do you want one or two [pairs]?" they said.
You MUST have Apple Pay. You can ONLY buy two pairs (no more). The table I was referred to had a single box of (I think) only 20 pairs in it. It took less than 90 seconds to buy them. It took less than 5 seconds to pair them.
Good luck.
By the way, they are pretty awesome.
I was thinking of doing this. When placing an order like this, are you immediately charged or is it when the item is ready for pickup?
In the past all they have done is a pre-auth on my card at the time of the order that falls off after a couple of days. Final charge is made at pickup.
February 8th? Meaning no store will get more inventory until then? Or will there be a steady trickle of them every day? I was hoping to go tomorrow on my day off when the mall opens at 9am, but it looks like that'll be a failed attempt if they aren't getting any more stock in.
To quote the person I spoke to in chat this morning, "Actually, there are two different types of inventory. In store pickup that you see on the website is February 8th, but the stores do receive them in random shipments daily. They will definitely get more in, but we aren’t sure of when that will be."
Not any more it isn't!
But yes, I saw two Chicago stores had stock just a few minutes ago ... and now nothing.
Gotta be fast on that "Buy" button! :)
I was fast and got one, yes. Just received email that it's ready. Now I'm just curious if I had bought it for Feb 8 pickup whether or not I'd have gotten an email that it was ready today.
[ Read All Comments ]