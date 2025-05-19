Earlier this year, Nomad came out with a unique universal cable that's able to charge the Apple Watch while also charging USB-C devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

nomad apple watch cable
I took the Universal Cable for Apple Watch with me on a recent trip as my only charging option, and it ended up working well to charge the Apple Watch, Steam Deck, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and MacBook Pro that I had with me on the trip.

This is a USB-C to USB-C cable, but it has an Apple Watch charging puck added to the end below the USB-C connector on one side. Either side can be plugged into a USB-C power adapter that's then plugged into the wall, but a power adapter is not included and you'll need to supply your own. Since this is a cable that can be used for charging a Mac, a 100W power adapter works best if you have a ‌MacBook Pro‌.

nomad apple watch charger 1
The cable is 1.5 meters, which was fine for charging at night, but I prefer a longer cable during the day just in case I'm not close to a power outlet, so the cable length was a bit inconvenient when trying to use it as my sole travel cable.

nomad apple watch charger 3
Nomad uses a sturdy, kevlar-reinforced braided design for its cables, and the Universal Cable feels like it's going to hold up to a lot of abuse. In fact, I have a cat that likes to take a nibble on cables now and then, but the Universal Cable hasn't suffered damage. There's a silicone tie attached to the cable, which is nice for wrapping it up when it's not in use.

nomad apple watch charger 2
I used the cable with the Apple Watch charger at the power adapter and at the end plugged into a device, and it was fine either way. I have a Braided Loop watch band, so when the cable was plugged into the wall on one end and plugged into a device at the other, my Apple Watch band couldn't go around the charger, but I ended up just flipping the band up and sticking my watch on the charger.

With a 100W power adapter, my phone was able to fast charge with USB-C and my watch was able to fast charge with the Apple Watch adapter. Note that the cable is limited to 100W charging speeds, so it is not one of the cables that supports 240W. There's not too much else to say because it's just a cable with an Apple Watch charger attached, but it worked well as my only travel charging option for a week where most of my devices were in heavy use.

nomad apple watch charger usb c
Separately, I've also been testing Nomad's USB-C ChargeKey, which came out earlier this year. It's a cable that I've been keeping with me all the time because it's so small and portable. It attaches to a keyring with the loop at the top, and the two USB-C ends are magnetic and stick together when not in use.

nomad chargekey
I use this for connecting a power bank to my ‌iPhone‌, but I've also used it for connecting an ‌iPhone‌ to my Mac and for connecting my Fujifilm camera to my Mac and my ‌iPhone‌. It supports up to 10Gb/s data transfer, so it can be used for connecting an SSD to an ‌iPhone‌ for shooting ProRes video.

nomad chargekey 2
The ChargeKey is pretty useful for any situation where a small cable will do, and it's nice to have a cable on hand wherever you are.

Bottom Line

If you're looking for an all-in-one charger that's portable and no bigger than a cable and power adapter setup, Nomad offers a solid solution. The cable is able to charge the Apple Watch, but it also has enough power for even Apple's 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.

As with many of Nomad's products, the main downside is the price. It is a well-designed cable that's probably nicer than any other cable on the market, but $80 is expensive and pricier than some more traditional two-device chargers.

As for the USB-C ChargeKey, it's more reasonably priced and makes for a super convenient addition to a keychain.

How to Buy

Nomad's Universal Cable for Apple Watch can be purchased from the Nomad website for $79.

The ChargeKey can be purchased for $25.

Note: Nomad provided MacRumors with a Universal Cable and Charge Key for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Tag: Nomad

Popular Stories

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Read Full Article134 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Read Full Article126 comments
vision pro video recording

WSJ: Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers 'Feel Total Regret'

Friday May 16, 2025 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's Vision Pro headset has left many early adopters expressing dissatisfaction over its weight, limited use cases, and sparse software ecosystem, according to a new article from The Wall Street Journal. In the year following the device's launch, user feedback suggests that it has failed to meet expectations for comfort, software support, and social acceptance. In interviews conducted by T...
Read Full Article268 comments
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Could Debut Advanced Silicon Battery Tech

Friday May 16, 2025 8:00 am PDT by
The upcoming all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air could become the first Apple smartphone to adopt advanced battery technology, with Japanese supplier TDK preparing to ship its new generation of silicon-anode batteries by the end of June. According to DigiTimes, TDK CEO Noboru Saito revealed in a recent interview that the Apple supplier has accelerated its production timeline, moving shipments...
Read Full Article70 comments
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity and Weight Allegedly Revealed

Monday May 19, 2025 2:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now. According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Read Full Article50 comments