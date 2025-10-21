The first reviews of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip have been shared by selected publications and YouTube channels, ahead of the device launching this Wednesday. Apple began accepting pre-orders last week.



Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro already surfaced prior to today, revealing that the M5 chip is up to around 20% faster in the laptop, compared to the equivalent previous-generation model with the M4 chip.

GPU improvements are more substantial, with the M5 chip offering up to 35% faster graphics compared to the M4 chip, according to Geekbench 6 results.

Beyond the M5 chip, there is only one notable change. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro supports PCIe 5.0 storage technology, and Apple says this results in up to 2× faster SSD read and write speeds compared to the previous-generation model.

The Verge's Antonio G. Di Benedetto ran the AmorphousDiskMark benchmark tool on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the results he shared in the chart below confirm that SSD read and write speeds are actually a little more than twice as fast compared to the equivalent previous-generation model. However, the speeds are roughly on par with the higher-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip.

Image Credit: The Verge Image Credit: The Verge

PetaPixel's Jeremy Gray achieved similar results for SSD speeds.

There is little else to say about the new 14-inch MacBook Pro.