In iOS and iPadOS, Apple includes a built-in screenshot feature that also provides you with the ability to capture an entire webpage on your iPhone or iPad that you can then save or share with someone as a PDF document.

By converting full‑page screenshots into PDFs directly within Safari, you can preserve the exact layout and content of lengthy articles, receipts, or social media threads in a single, shareable file. Using the feature also eliminates the need to stitch together multiple images or rely on third‑party apps, plus the text remains searchable and any images stay crisp.

Here's how the feature works.

  1. Launch Safari and navigate to the webpage that you wish to capture.
  2. If your device lacks a Home button, press the power button located at the top of the device and the volume up button located on the right of the device at the same time to take a screenshot. Otherwise, press the Home button and the Sleep/Wake button simultaneously to capture a screenshot.
  3. A preview of the screenshot will pop up in the lower left of the display. Tap it to open up the Instant Markup interface. You'll have about five seconds before it disappears.
  4. Tap the Full Page tab in the upper right corner of the Markup interface, then tap the Crop icon at the top.
  5. Use the frame around the webpage to select what to capture by dragging the corners with your finger, then tap Done.
  6. Tap the Share sheet icon (the square with an arrow pointing out) to bring up a panel of share options and actions.
  7. From here, you can either share the captured webpage as a PDF document using the top two rows of icons, or save it somewhere (Save to Files, for example) using the Action menu options below. You can also use the Options button to name the file.
Note that you can always use the Markup tools to edit your PDF before saving or sharing it.

Top Rated Comments

ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
47 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Love this feature. As insane as the thumbnail looks, the resulting document is very easy to read on mobile. I do wish News supported the same thing.
xmach Avatar
xmach
38 minutes ago at 08:23 am
can this be done on macOS also, or it it just iOS/iPadOS?
Hank001 Avatar
Hank001
26 minutes ago at 08:34 am

... press the power button located at the top of the device and the volume up button located on the right...
Actually they moved the power button from the top to the right side...just the other day. And the volume buttons have always been on the left side.
polyphenol Avatar
polyphenol
5 minutes ago at 08:55 am

Now, if we can only get a save as photo option. If you’re sending someone a screenshot in a text, you don’t want to send them a PDF. It’s not a job application.
I was just playing and did indeed send a jpeg of the screenshot to my Mac. Without even realising what I was doing.
It’s always something Avatar
It’s always something
4 minutes ago at 08:57 am

Don't have to do all that. Take the screen shot and tap Done. That's it.
That doesn’t capture the full page unless it just happens to all fit on your screen.
It’s always something Avatar
It’s always something
44 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I use this method regularly, but overlooked the Crop option. Thanks!
