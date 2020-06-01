How to Transfer All Your Photos and Videos From Facebook to Google Photos

Facebook has just made a photo transfer tool globally available that lets account holders easily download all their pictures and videos from the social network to Google Photos.



Previously, the majority of Facebook users wanting to download their media from the site had to do it manually. From today, however, users with a Google ‌Photos‌ account can automate the job, and Facebook says more cloud services will be supported soon.

Even if you've had enough of Facebook, the built-in tansfer tool is handy if you want to save your media before permanently closing your account. The following steps explain how it works.



Log into your Facebook account in a web browser, then click the down arrow in the top-right corner of Facebook's menu bar.



Select Settings.



Select Your Facebook information.



Select Transfer a copy of your photos or videos.



Enter your Facebook password if prompted, then click Choose destination and choose Google ‌Photos‌ from the dropdown.



Use the radio buttons to opt to transfer a copy of either your photos or videos you've uploaded to Facebook, then click Next

.

Sign into Google ‌Photos‌ and grant Facebook permission to add media to your Google ‌Photos‌ library, then click the Confirm Transfer button on the next screen.



After the transfer is finished, you'll receive an email from Facebook notifying you that the process is complete.