All Apple Watch models include a stock Calculator app that offers a couple of handy features for working out how much you should tip when eating out and how much each person in a group owes if you're splitting the bill.

split bill tip apple watch
The two functions can be used together, but if it's just yourself dining out then you can just leave the People field set to 1. The steps below show you how it works.

Note: If you see a standard percentage (%) button where the TIP button should be, you can change the calculator layout to replace it. Simply go to Settings ➝ Calculator and select Tip Function instead of Percent.

How to Use the Split Bill and Tip Calculator Functions on Apple Watch

  1. Launch the Calculator app on your Apple Watch.
  2. Enter the total amount of the bill.
  3. Tap the TIP button in the top-right corner, just left of the divide button.
  4. With the Tip field highlighted in green, turn your watch's Digital Crown to change the percentage.
  5. To split the bill between a group of people, tap People and then use the Digital Crown to change the number (the maximum is 50).

calculator

You'll see the total amount below the two fields change to reflect your tip adjustments, and the amount below that will change depending on how many people are paying.

Top Rated Comments

Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
52 minutes ago at 09:08 am
I prefer that everybody pays for what he actually consumed. They can still pay together.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iansilv Avatar
iansilv
1 hour ago at 08:59 am
OR- you could just multiply the total times 0.2, round to the nearest dollar....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
51 minutes ago at 09:09 am

I prefer that everybody pays for what he actually consumed. They can still pay together.
Yeah as the thin guy who has a lot of fat friends, I agree with this.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 09:21 am
You could also "use your brain"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nissan.gtp Avatar
nissan.gtp
57 minutes ago at 09:03 am

OR- you could just multiply the total times 0.2, round to the nearest dollar....
Unsurprisingly, there are a LOT of people that can't do that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
53 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I had never opened the calculator on my watch.

Why doesn't the phone have a tip calculator? it's easy enough to use a regular calc, but still.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

