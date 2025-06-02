All Apple Watch models include a stock Calculator app that offers a couple of handy features for working out how much you should tip when eating out and how much each person in a group owes if you're splitting the bill.



The two functions can be used together, but if it's just yourself dining out then you can just leave the People field set to 1. The steps below show you how it works.

Note: If you see a standard percentage (%) button where the TIP button should be, you can change the calculator layout to replace it. Simply go to Settings ➝ Calculator and select Tip Function instead of Percent.



How to Use the Split Bill and Tip Calculator Functions on Apple Watch

Launch the Calculator app on your Apple Watch. Enter the total amount of the bill. Tap the TIP button in the top-right corner, just left of the divide button. With the Tip field highlighted in green, turn your watch's Digital Crown to change the percentage. To split the bill between a group of people, tap People and then use the Digital Crown to change the number (the maximum is 50).

You'll see the total amount below the two fields change to reflect your tip adjustments, and the amount below that will change depending on how many people are paying.