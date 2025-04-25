Sometimes when you share a webpage link with someone, you just want to bring their attention to a specific passage or sentence to make your point, rather than have them read through the entire article.

safari icon blue banner
In 2020, Google added a function to its Chrome browser called Scroll to Text Fragment (STTF) that helps you achieve this. It allows URLs to link directly to any visible text on a page. You may have seen it work in Google Search, where clicking on a link in your returned results takes you to a highlighted passage of text further down the page.

Since then, Google has built the feature into the open source Chromium code, so most other popular Chromium browsers like Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi also have it these days. (Brave is an exception, citing some privacy risks of STTF.)

Copy Link With Highlight in Safari

Late last year, Apple joined the club, and brought full support to Safari 18.2. To use the feature, visit a web page and simply highlight the text you want to create a link to, then right-click and choose Copy Link with Highlight from the dropdown menu.

copy link with highlight1

The "Copy Link to Highlight" option

This will generate a special URL that includes a hash (#) symbol and "text" element, followed by a few words that bookend the selected text. All you need to do is share the link with someone, and when they click it they'll be sent directly to that part of the webpage with the specific passage highlighted, as shown below.

copy link with highlight2

The shared link as the recipient sees it

That's all there is to it. The Copy Link to Highlight option is also available in Safari on the iPhone and iPad, and indeed in any browser that uses WebKit on iOS and iPadOS. Hopefully that makes it easier for you to direct the recipient of the link to the content you actually want them to focus on.

Bear in mind that the look of highlighted text can differ depending on whether the page author has styled it to look a certain way. Also, text fragment linking does not work in PDFs. Firefox users: You'll need to install Thomas Steiner's Link to Text Fragment extension, which will add a Copy Link to Selected Text option to the contextual menu.

21 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Pretty cool to share a website. Just wish that Google results wouldn't do that. I hate it when Google defaults to it.
16 minutes ago at 06:14 am
This will be perfect for linking to stats in political arguments that absolutely prove my point but don't convince the other person of anything
