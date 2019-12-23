On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2020?
New iPhones with 5G, OLED displays, and upgraded 3D triple-lens camera system with significant augmented reality improvements are in the works, Apple is working on updated Macs and iPads, and AirTags, an innovative new accessory for tracking lost devices, is on the horizon.
We could also see a lower-cost HomePod, new over-ear headphones, and there could perhaps be some surprises in store like an augmented reality headset or an ARM-based Mac, but those aren't sure bets for 2020 at this time. There are also some outlandish rumors, like folding iPhones and iPads, plus rumors about the Apple Car, virtual reality headsets, and other far off products continue to circulate.
We want to hear from the MacRumors community. What are you hoping to see Apple release in 2020?
Are there new features you're hoping Apple will bring in iOS 14 or macOS 10.16? New headphones? Updated Mac features? New additions to the iPhone lineup?
Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and make sure to check out our What to Expect article for a look at the current rumors. We'll learn more about Apple's 2020 product plans in the early months of the year, and as always, we'll be covering all Apple rumors in-depth here at MacRumors.
Our MacRumors forums are also a useful resource for discussing upcoming products and rumors, and with so many new products rumored for 2020, our forums are the place to be for discussions on what's coming.
Thank you to all of our readers and our forum members for making MacRumors the number one site for Apple news, rumors, and advice on the web. We wouldn't be here without you, and we look forward to another year of rumors in 2020. Happy New Year!
