iPhone 17e vs. iPhone 16 Buyer's Guide: Which Low-Cost iPhone Should You Choose?

by

The iPhone 17e just joined the iPhone lineup. Apple continues to sell the iPhone 16 as an alternative low-cost option, and while the two devices share many core features, there are still more than 25 differences between them to be aware of.

iPhone 16e vs 16 Feature 1
Following the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone Air, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and reduced the price of the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus by $100.

The ‌iPhone 17e‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ now represent the two least expensive iPhone models available directly from Apple, with just $100 between them. To justify this price gap, the ‌iPhone 17e‌ misses out on features such as the Dynamic Island, an Ultra Wide camera, and several newer connectivity technologies. However, it still offers strong performance thanks to the newer A19 chip, the same main rear camera, and long battery life. Here's everything that's different:

‌iPhone 17e‌ (2026) ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus (2024)
"Notch" ‌Dynamic Island‌
6.1-inch display 6.1- or 6.7-inch display
800 nits max brightness (typical) 1,000 nits max brightness (typical)
1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR) 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR)
2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor)
1 nit minimum brightness
Glass back Color-infused glass back
Available in White, Black, and Soft Pink Available in White, Black, Ultramarine, Teal, and Pink
Camera Control
12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera
1x or 2x optical zoom options 0.5x, 1x, or 2x optical zoom options
Optical image stabilization Sensor-shift optical image stabilization
Photographic Styles Latest-generation Photographic Styles
Macro photography
Spatial photos and videos
Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30 fps)
Action mode
A19 chip (N3P) A18 chip (N3E)
4.26 GHz CPU clock speed 4.04 GHz CPU clock speed
68.2 GB/s memory bandwidth 60 GB/s memory bandwidth
4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators 4-core GPU
Apple C1X modem Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem
mmWave 5G connectivity
Wi‑Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
Thread connectivity
Ultra Wideband chip for Precision Finding
26-hour battery life 22 or 27-hour battery life
256GB or 512GB storage iPhone 16: 128GB
iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB or 256GB
Starts at $599 Starts at $699

At a markedly more accessible price point, the ‌iPhone 17e‌ will likely be the go-to iPhone for many customers, particularly those buying on a budget. Like its predecessor, it makes relatively few compromises compared to the standard model and still delivers most of the features that matter for everyday use. In fact, the ‌iPhone 17e‌ now offers noticeably better performance than the ‌iPhone 16‌ thanks to its newer A19 chip, as well as strong battery life aided by Apple's efficient C1X modem.

For many customers, the absence of an Ultra Wide camera, Camera Control, additional color options, and newer connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, Thread, and Ultra Wideband may not matter. The ‌iPhone 17e‌ also starts with more storage and costs $100 less than the ‌iPhone 16‌, making it a compelling option for buyers who primarily care about performance, battery life, and overall value.

However, the ‌iPhone 16‌ still offers several advantages. Features like the ‌Dynamic Island‌, a brighter display with higher peak brightness outdoors, an Ultra Wide camera with macro photography, Spatial photo and video capture, and a wider range of video features give it a significantly more capable camera system. Additional hardware such as the Ultra Wideband chip, Thread connectivity, mmWave 5G, and Wi-Fi 7 may also be important for users who want the most complete feature set.

As a result, the decision between the two models is now less straightforward. Customers who want the best overall feature set, particularly when it comes to the camera and display, should consider the ‌iPhone 16‌. On the other hand, those who prioritize performance, storage, battery life, and price will likely find the ‌iPhone 17e‌ to be the better value.

jforsander Avatar
jforsander
48 minutes ago at 08:28 am
You should pick neither. The iPhone 17 is a way way way better value than either the 17e or the 16.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
53 minutes ago at 08:23 am

My take: unless you REALLY hate the notch, or you need the ultrawide angle camera, in that price range you should definitely pick the iPhone 17e. Better device overall
I prefer the notch over the Island. Less wasted space, and Apple could have done the exact same thing with the notch that they did with the dynamic island.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
45 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Only the 16 Plus in the 16 family is worthy of consideration. Narrow your choices to 17, 17e, and 16 Plus.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
57 minutes ago at 08:19 am
My take: unless you REALLY hate the notch, or you need the ultrawide angle camera, in that price range you should definitely pick the iPhone 17e. Better device overall
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
51 minutes ago at 08:25 am
If you can afford to spend $100 more to buy an iPhone 16, then chances are good you can afford to spend another $100 to get the much better iPhone 17. And considering over half of iPhone buyers use a monthly installment plan, the monthly price difference between the iPhone 16 and 17 is minor.

$24.95/mo for base iPhone 17e
$29.12/mo for base iPhone 16
$33.29/mo for base iPhone 17
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
49 minutes ago at 08:26 am
After using both in the store, I'd pick a 17 over the 17e, and certainly over the 16e.

The width is a really important spec for me and since that's the same, I'd suck up the price difference as the 17 is a WAY better device that be functionally in service a lot longer.




Device comparison link from above ('https://www.apple.com/iphone/compare/?modelList=iphone-17%2Ciphone-17e%2Ciphone-16e')

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
