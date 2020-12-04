Gift Guide for Apple Fans (2020)

If you're on the hunt for the best gifts to buy an Apple fan this year, we've put together a helpful guide to point you in the right direction. While personal preference always plays a part in gift giving, sometimes it can be hard to come up with any ideas for someone in your life who loves tech and Apple products.



The gifts in this guide largely relate to products created by Apple and third-party accessories that work well with Apple's devices. We've divided things up by Apple Products; Cases, Skins, and Screen Protectors; Charging; Audio; TVs; Smart Home; and Miscellaneous. Be sure to save this guide and browse it throughout the year whenever you need to buy a birthday gift or other present for a loved one.

Apple Products

If your budget allows for it, Apple has numerous devices that make for solid gift giving ideas. If the person you're buying for subscribes to Apple Music, AirPods and HomePod mini are great companions to the streaming music service. For anyone active on your shopping list, the new Apple Watch SE is a great workout companion at an affordable price point.

AirPods ($199) - With their new wireless charging feature, AirPods continue to be one of Apple's most loved products.

($199) - With their new wireless charging feature, AirPods continue to be one of Apple's most loved products. AirPods Pro ($250) - The original AirPods get a Pro upgrade with active noise cancellation and three sizes of soft silicone tips for a more secure fit.

($250) - The original AirPods get a Pro upgrade with active noise cancellation and three sizes of soft silicone tips for a more secure fit. HomePod mini ($99) - A smaller version of the HomePod at a much more affordable price perfect for holiday gift-giving.

($99) - A smaller version of the HomePod at a much more affordable price perfect for holiday gift-giving. iPad Air (starting at $600) - The new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch display and Touch ID power button.

(starting at $600) - The new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch display and Touch ID power button. 10.2-inch iPad (starting at $330) - If you don't want to spend as much on an iPad Pro, Apple's entry level iPad got a 2020 update as well thanks to the A12 Bionic processor.

(starting at $330) - If you don't want to spend as much on an iPad Pro, Apple's entry level iPad got a 2020 update as well thanks to the A12 Bionic processor. Apple Pencil 2 ($125) - Pair a new Apple Pencil 2 with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models for a smooth illustrating or note-taking experience.

($125) - Pair a new Apple Pencil 2 with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models for a smooth illustrating or note-taking experience. Apple Watch SE (starting at $280) - The cheaper alternative of the mainline Apple Watch Series 6, the SE models still pack a ton of new features into a cheaper price tag

Cases, Skins, and Screen Protectors

With their cheap prices and small sizes, iPhone cases and screen protectors make for great, quick gifts. Of course, if you're looking for MacBook protection, companies like Pad & Quill and Twelve South offer solid options, and the growing popularity of AirPods has caused third-party brands to introduce some case options for the wireless headphones as well.

iPhone

Apple's Leather and Silicone Cases with MagSafe ($50 - $60) - Apple's newest iPhone cases, now enhanced with MagSafe.

($50 - $60) - Apple's newest iPhone cases, now enhanced with MagSafe. Nimble's iPhone Cases ($35-$40) - Stylish, sparse cases that protect your new iPhone 12 from drops, with proceeds going toward eco-friendly causes.

($35-$40) - Stylish, sparse cases that protect your new iPhone 12 from drops, with proceeds going toward eco-friendly causes. BodyGuardz Pure 2 EyeGuard ($25-$55) - Protect your iPhone from drops and your eyes from harmful blue light effects.

MacBook

iPad

Logitech Folio Touch for iPad Air ($160) - Logitech's keyboard comes in under the price of Apple's and has a bunch of useful features like a touch pad and backlit keyboard.

AirPods

Charging

Portable chargers are one of the best go-to gifts, since most people can relate to needing a quick charge on their smartphone at one point during the day. Anker's popularity and reliability in the market remains strong, so you can't go wrong buying from them, but look to Choetech, RAVPower, and new brand Nimble for a few other notable charging accessory options.

USB-C

Kingston Nucleum USB-C Hub ($50) - Expand your MacBook's ports with Kingston's USB-C Hub.

($50) - Expand your MacBook's ports with Kingston's USB-C Hub. OWC USB-C Travel Dock ($50) - Add up to five ports of expansion onto a MacBook Pro or iPad Pro.

Portable Batteries

Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh Battery ($30) - Anker's PowerCore batteries are a backpack and travel necessity, and 10,000 mAh is a perfect mid-range size.

($30) - Anker's PowerCore batteries are a backpack and travel necessity, and 10,000 mAh is a perfect mid-range size. Mophie powerstation USB-C XXXL ($200) - Mophie's powerhouse portable charging station offers a 26,000 mAh portable battery.

Wireless Chargers

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Mat ($14) - Wirelessly charge an iPhone 8 and newer on Anker's cheap-but-reliable mat.

Audio

If you're shopping for a music lover, who perhaps doesn't subscribe to Apple Music, then Bluetooth speakers are a great idea. The market is full of low-cost, dependable options like Anker Soundcore, as well as mid- and high-range devices from UE and Sonos.

Speakers

Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life 2 ($80) - Anker's over-the-ear headphones have excellent battery life and a comfy fit, without breaking the bank [Review].

($80) - Anker's over-the-ear headphones have excellent battery life and a comfy fit, without breaking the bank [Review]. Powerbeats Pro ($250) - Think of these as upgraded AirPods, with sweat resistance and a reinforced over-ear fit to ensure they stay snug even during tough workouts.

($250) - Think of these as upgraded AirPods, with sweat resistance and a reinforced over-ear fit to ensure they stay snug even during tough workouts. Bose QuietComfort 35 ($300) - Block out noise to focus on your own music with Bose's comfy over-ear headphones.

($300) - Block out noise to focus on your own music with Bose's comfy over-ear headphones. Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($350) - Perfect for anyone who's working from home and in need of a little more quiet during their day.

TVs

The end of the year is always a good time to shop for a new TV, and this year you can get quality deals on great TVs that also support Apple's HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features. Below we've rounded up a few possibilities from Best Buy and B&H Photo, all of which support HomeKit.





40-55 inch

60-70 inch

70+ inches

Smart Home

If someone on your shopping list is into smart home devices, Nanoleaf's products and the Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip are great additions to any HomeKit household, and mesh Wi-Fi systems from Orbi and AmpliFi will ensure that all devices remain connected anywhere in the house.

Miscellaneous

Of course, there are plenty more gift ideas that would work for any Apple fan, from Throwboy's Apple-themed pillows to an iPhone-connected Aura digital picture frame, a LaCie external hard drive, and more.

Do you have any other gift giving ideas? Send us a tweet @MacRumors to let us know your best ideas for 2020.