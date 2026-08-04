 Bigger Displays Rumored for Next Year's iPhone Models - MacRumors
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Bigger Displays Rumored for Next Year's iPhone Models

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Apple is prototyping a second new iPhone display, this one measuring around 6.4 inches, that could be destined for the 20th anniversary iPhone, according to a Chinese leaker.

iphone 20 anniversary
In a recent post on Weibo, the leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" said Apple is currently sampling two new display panels. One measures roughly 6.4 inches and has a chance of being used in the "‌iPhone 20 Pro‌," while the other is the approximately 7-inch panel previously reported for the larger ‌"iPhone 20 Pro Max‌."

According to the leaker, physical screen sizes across the entire 20th anniversary lineup are set to increase while the aspect ratio stays the same as before, and the devices may adopt an all-new borderless design with curves on all four edges. That would line up with earlier claims that the lineup will feature an edge-to-edge display with curved glass on all sides for a nearly borderless visual effect.

A 6.4-inch screen would be a modest step up from the 6.3-inch displays on the current ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and the upcoming ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, which is not expected to change size this year. Apple last grew its premium iPhone displays with the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in 2024, when the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro increased from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max grew from 6.7 to 6.9 inches.

The claim follows a Bloomberg report from last month that said Apple had ramped up work on two sizes of the 20th-anniversary iPhone.

In addition to the new design and larger displays, Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone models are expected to feature under-display Face ID technology, a custom Apple image sensor, haptic buttons, the A21 chip, higher bandwidth memory, and a pure silicon battery.

Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone Guide, Digital Chat Station

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Top Rated Comments

A
alongdingdong
18 minutes ago at 07:43 am
Damn the fanny pack i use for my iphone will become too small, i will have to wear a backpack all day long to store my phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
webkit
13 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Bigger is better........THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID! 😁
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GuyDouche Avatar
GuyDouche
14 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Thicker and heavier than a bowl of oatmeal
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments