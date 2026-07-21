Apple Testing 7-Inch Display for Largest 20th Anniversary iPhone Model

Apple is reportedly prototyping a larger iPhone display measuring roughly 6.96 inches, which would likely be marketed as a 7-inch panel if it reaches production.



According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing the display internally in preparation for the 20th anniversary iPhone, which is expected to launch next year. The leaker said that the screen ratio is the same as the current iPhone 17 Pro Max, but whether the display is ultimately used in the iPhone 20 Pro Max remains unconfirmed at this stage.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple had started ramping up work on two sizes of the 20th anniversary iPhone. Multiple rumors have suggested the device will have an edge-to-edge display with curved glass at all sides for a nearly borderless visual effect.

This year's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max models are expected to be the same dimensions as the current iPhone 17 Pro models, which are available in 6.3- and 6.9-inch sizes.

Apple last increased the size of its premium iPhone displays with the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in 2024. The iPhone 16 Pro grew from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max increased from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, thanks to slimmer bezels and slightly larger chassis dimensions.

Today's rumor is the first time that we have heard of any plans to increase the display size for Apple's 2027 commemorative iPhone.