Everything Apple Is Expected to Announce in September

Apple is going to announce at least five new devices next month at its annual iPhone-centric event, though it's possible we'll also get devices that were waiting on Siri AI. Here's what's coming.

iPhone 18 Pro

Rumors suggest the iPhone 18 Pro is going to look a lot like the iPhone 17 Pro, but with a smaller Dynamic Island. It's getting a new Wide camera with a variable aperture for more control over lighting and background blur, plus a faster A20 Pro chip. Battery life could improve with the new chip and an upgraded LTPO+ OLED display, plus Apple might launch a new C2 modem and an N2 networking chip. Dark Cherry is supposed to be this year's special color.



iPhone 18 Pro Max

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max is just like the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, but bigger. It'll get all the 18 Pro features listed above. Multiple rumors indicate the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max will be slightly thicker than the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max and the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ because it is slated to get a larger battery.

Both the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max could be $100 to $200 more expensive than the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. Apple raised prices on Macs and iPads, but appears to be waiting for the September refresh before upping iPhone prices.



Foldable iPhone

Apple's first foldable iPhone is almost ready to launch. The rumored "iPhone Ultra" is expected to have a 5.5-inch display when closed and a 7.8-inch display when open. It'll have a 4:3 aspect ratio like an iPad, so when unfolded, it will be similar to using an iPad mini. It will have a design that minimizes the visibility of the crease, and it'll get a 2nm A20 chip.

The foldable iPhone is expected to have dual batteries, but it will be limited to a two-lens rear camera system. The device is too thin for the TrueDepth camera system, and it is rumored to have Touch ID instead of Face ID. The new iPhone could cost somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500.

We've seen some reports of foldable iPhone manufacturing issues, and rumors that it could launch after the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max. Apple could introduce it in September, and then launch it a bit later, which is what the company did for the iPhone X back in 2017.



Apple Watch Series 12

Apple will refresh the Apple Watch this year, but it's sounding like a boring update. No design changes are expected, but it could get a faster S-series chip, and the upgrade could add improvements to some health and fitness features. It could also have a bigger battery for longer battery life.



Apple Watch Ultra 4

There's going to be an Apple Watch Ultra 4, and it will get the same chip upgrade as the Series 12. DigiTimes claimed the Ultra 4 will be thinner with an upgrade to sensing functions, but the site isn't always accurate.



Other Possibilities

There are home products and Macs Apple could launch before the end of the year, but it's possible Apple will hold a second event sometime in October or November. There are quite a few home devices in development, plus Apple is expected to introduce an all-new home hub, so a smart home event would make sense.

Home Hub - Apple is working on a home hub with a 7-inch square display. It can be used to control smart home products, view photos, make video calls, and display information. It will have full ‌Siri‌ AI integration, and it will run Apple apps. The hub could come as soon as 2026, but Apple might also hold it until early 2027.

- Apple is working on a home hub with a 7-inch square display. It can be used to control smart home products, view photos, make video calls, and display information. It will have full ‌Siri‌ AI integration, and it will run Apple apps. The hub could come as soon as 2026, but Apple might also hold it until early 2027. Apple TV 4K - Apple plans to refresh the Apple TV 4K with a new chip, more RAM, and a new networking chip.

- Apple plans to refresh the Apple TV 4K with a new chip, more RAM, and a new networking chip. HomePod mini - Apple will refresh the HomePod mini this year, adding a faster chip and new color options.

- Apple will refresh the HomePod mini this year, adding a faster chip and new color options. HomePod - The full-size HomePod could also get a new chip.

- The full-size HomePod could also get a new chip. Smart Home Camera - Apple has its own security camera in development, and it could launch alongside the home hub.

Other late 2026 possibilities include an ‌OLED‌ ‌iPad mini‌, a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip, an iMac with an M6 chip, a high-end ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ with touchscreen, a new Mac mini, and a new Mac Studio, but it's very doubtful these products would debut at the September iPhone event.



What's Not Launching

Apple isn't going to release a standard iPhone 18 in September 2026. The lineup will instead focus on more expensive iPhones. The ‌iPhone 18‌, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 will come out in spring 2027 instead. Apple does not plan to refresh the Apple Watch SE this year.



Likely Event Dates

Given historical iPhone event dates, this year's presentation is most likely going to happen on Tuesday, September 8 or Wednesday, September 9. September 7 is Labor Day, and Apple may not want to make members of the media travel on a holiday. That said, Tuesdays are the most frequent event day, so either option is possible.

If the event is held on September 9, pre-orders would take place on September 11 or September 12 with a launch to follow on September 18.