 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra: When is the Next Apple Event? - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra: When is the Next Apple Event?

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July is nearly over, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is fast approaching. Below, we look back at when Apple typically announces iPhone events.

Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature
This September, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and an all-new foldable iPhone that will reportedly be named the iPhone Ultra. The regular iPhone 18, a lower-end iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 are not expected to be announced until around March 2027, as part of a new split-up launch strategy.

We are still waiting for Apple to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra event. In his newsletter last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said September 8 or September 9 are the most likely dates for the event. If that proves to be accurate, then the most likely dates for Apple to announce the event would be Tuesday, August 25 or Wednesday, August 26, as the company typically provides two weeks' notice.

Since 2020, iPhone event videos have been pre-recorded, but in recent years Apple has invited select reporters to the Steve Jobs Theater to watch the video in person. Afterwards, attendees receive hands-on time with the new devices.

The table below provides an overview of dates for the last six iPhone events, with 2020 and 2021 being outliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

iPhone Series Announcement Date Event Date Delta (Days)
iPhone 17 Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Tuesday, September 9, 2025 14
iPhone 16 Monday, August 26, 2024 Monday, September 9, 2024 14
iPhone 15 Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Tuesday, September 12, 2023 14
iPhone 14 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 14
iPhone 13 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 7
iPhone 12 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: iPhone Ultra Guide

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Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
41 minutes ago at 05:05 am
It's puzzling that Apple doesn't announce when they'll do the announcement.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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