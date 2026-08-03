Leagues Cup 2026 Kicking Off on Apple TV

Apple today highlighted tomorrow's start for the Leagues Cup, an annual competition among teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, with all 62 matches available for Apple TV subscribers to watch at no additional charge in over 100 countries and regions.



The tournament features 18 of the 30 MLS teams and all 18 Liga MX teams, with the top three finishing teams receiving spots in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Leagues Cup champion will receive a direct berth into the Round of 16 at the Champions Cup as teams vie for qualification to the FIFA Club World Cup and other international tournaments.

Phase One of the Leagues Cup runs from tomorrow through August 13, with the Quarterfinals scheduled for August 25–27 and the Semifinals to be played September 1–2. The final and third-place matches are scheduled for September 6.

In addition to ‌Apple TV‌ coverage, Apple is featuring the Leagues Cup across a number of its other services, including real-time scores and stats in the Apple Sports app, curated warm-up playlists on Apple Music, Maps Guides to every MLS stadium in Apple Maps, and a dedicated Leagues Cup hub in Apple News.