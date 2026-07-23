'The Morning Show' Returning to Apple TV for a Final Season Next Year
Apple today announced that "The Morning Show" will return to Apple TV for a fifth and final season at some point in 2027.
"The Morning Show" was one of the first shows available on Apple TV when the streaming service launched in 2019, with an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, and others set to return for the final season of the workplace-oriented drama.
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