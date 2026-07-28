 Apple Announces 'Silo' Season 4 is Coming Summer 2027 - MacRumors
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Apple Announces 'Silo' Season 4 is Coming Summer 2027

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Apple TV SiloApple recently announced that its hit sci-fi series Silo will be returning for a fourth and final season in "summer 2027."

Silo follows the lives of 10,000 people living in an underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic wasteland outside.

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Top Rated Comments

A
abatabia
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Season three so far is god awful. Boring and pointless. A great idea that ran itself into the ground. I fall asleep every time I put it on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
ELman
2 minutes ago at 10:44 am

Season three so far is god awful. Boring and pointless. A great idea that ran itself into the ground. I fall asleep every time I put it on.
Takes me about 3 days to get thru it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Taq'aix Avatar
Taq'aix
5 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Another boring snooze fest season.

Also 1 silo of 10K people and just one generator? Whilst celebrating the architects of the silo throughout the show. Great writing! Lmao.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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