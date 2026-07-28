Apple Announces 'Silo' Season 4 is Coming Summer 2027
Apple recently announced that its hit sci-fi series Silo will be returning for a fourth and final season in "summer 2027."
Silo follows the lives of 10,000 people living in an underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic wasteland outside.
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Apple today shared the full-length trailer for season four of its hit series Ted Lasso, ahead of the season premiere on Wednesday, August 5. Following the premiere, one new episode will be released every Wednesday through October 7.
Ted Lasso is one of the most popular shows ever released on the Apple TV streaming service. The eponymous character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, starts...
Apple earned its highest number of Emmy nominations to date in 2026, with popular shows like Pluribus, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Widow's Bay, Shrinking, and Slow Horses earning the most nominations. New series Widow's Bay received 19 nominations, while Pluribus was second with 18 nominations.
The five most highly nominated shows are up for best series in their respective categories, and...
Apple TV is taking over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time, according to Deadline. Apple is holding a two-hour panel on July 25 featuring stars from Widow's Bay, Matchbox The Movie, Mayday, Dark Matter, and Silo. Hall H is known for some of the biggest Comic-Con panels and events, and Saturday draws the largest crowds. Apple's event will come before a major Marvel Studios...