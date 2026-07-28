 Best Back to School Accessory Deals on Anker, Sony, Samsung and More This Week - MacRumors
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Best Back to School Accessory Deals on Anker, Sony, Samsung and More This Week

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There's a big accessory sale happening on Amazon this week, with the year's best prices on Anker chargers, Samsung monitors, Sonos audio products, and much more.

samsung sony amazon saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights this time around include a new batch of audio devices on sale, including the Sonos Ace Headphones for $279.00, down from $399.00, and Sony's WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones for $248.00, down from $399.00. Another notable audio discount is on the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds, which are designed to be worn in bed, available for $199.99, down from $229.99.

$30 OFF
Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds for $199.99

$120 OFF
Sonos Ace Headphones for $279.00

$151 OFF
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones for $248.00

In terms of monitor and TV deals, there are quite a few Samsung deals happening this week on Amazon. The 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 has hit its second-best price on Amazon at $1,249.99, down from $1,599.99, beating the Prime Day deal by about $50. You'll also find solid sales on The Frame TVs and Odyssey monitors right now, including a great deal on The Frame TV 55-inch model for $697.99, a new record low price.

$400 OFF
Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV for $697.99

$350 OFF
Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,249.99

We're also tracking big discounts from brands like LG, Hisense, iVANKY, Jackery, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, docks, and monitors.

Audio

Monitors and TVs

Docks

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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