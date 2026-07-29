Best Buy's Back to School Sale Brings Big Savings on AirPods, MacBooks, Headphones, and More

Best Buy this week is hosting a pair of sales kicking off Back to School season, as well as its annual Black Friday in July event, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones, monitors, and much more. These sales are set to last for the rest of this week, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

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In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on AirPods Max 2, iPhone Air, Beats accessories, and MacBook Pro. You can get the AirPods Max 2 for $449.00 ($100 off), as well as up to $500 off M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, starting at $2,299.00 for the 1TB 14-inch model.

Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale are on TVs, with major savings from popular brands like Insignia, Samsung, and LG. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $999.99 ($600 off), which is a match of the record low price on this device.

Apple

TVs

Monitors

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.