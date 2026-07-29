 AirPods Pro 3 Still Available for Best Price Since Prime Day at $199.99 - MacRumors
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AirPods Pro 3 Still Available for Best Price Since Prime Day at $199.99

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Amazon still has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've seen on the AirPods Pro 3 since Prime Day ended last month, coming in around $20 higher when compared to that all-time low price.

airpods pro 3 tipsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99

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