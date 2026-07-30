 Tim Cook Thanks Shareholders on His Final Apple Earnings Call - MacRumors
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Tim Cook Thanks Shareholders on His Final Apple Earnings Call

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Apple CEO Tim Cook today confirmed that today's call was his last as CEO, with John Ternus set to become Apple's new CEO on September 1. Cook will transition to a new role as executive chairman when Ternus becomes CEO.

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I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all of you, from our shareholders, particularly our long-term shareholders who have put their trust in us for so many years, to the analysts who have followed our company so closely. As you know, this will be my final earnings call, and John will lead these calls going forward.

Cook said the transition to Ternus is "going seamlessly," and he is excited for Ternus to lead Apple into its next era.

As I've said, I couldn't be more confident in his leadership, in our executive team, and in the extraordinary people at Apple who are determined to enrich the lives of our users all over the world. We have a bright future ahead, and I truly have never been more optimistic.

While Cook is stepping down as Apple's CEO, he said earlier this year that he plans to serve as executive chairman "for a long time." He said Apple will continue to be his top priority.

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