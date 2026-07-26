 'Apple Upgrade' Program Launching on Tuesday - MacRumors
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'Apple Upgrade' Program Launching on Tuesday

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In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that a new "Apple Upgrade" program is set to launch in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 28. Apple will stop accepting iPhone Upgrade Program sign-ups on the same day, but he said customers who are already enrolled will be able to remain in the program "for the time being."

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Feature
Apple is partnering with buy-now, pay-later company Klarna on the program, he said.

The program will allow you to lease most iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models, with a 24-month term for iPhones and Apple Watches and a 36-month term for iPads and Macs. Customers will have various options, including returning their device after the term, upgrading to a newer device, paying a fee to keep the device, and so forth.

Some lower-priced devices, including the Apple Watch SE, the entry-level iPad, the iPhone 16, and the MacBook Neo, will not be eligible, he said.

Unlike the iPhone Upgrade Program, Apple Upgrade plans will apparently not include AppleCare+ coverage bundled into the monthly price.

Apple plans to advertise the program as a way to have lower monthly payments compared to current financing programs, according to the report, so it sounds like Apple Upgrade will be focused on leasing rather than traditional financing, and it will apparently replace the iPhone Upgrade Program for new purchases going forward.

Tags: Apple Upgrade Program, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

S
superarijit
14 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Apple upper management to its fashion victim customers: "Please keep our bonuses coming."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
5 minutes ago at 08:41 am
Klarna being the service in use here makes me want to vomit.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
8 minutes ago at 08:38 am
This has already been discussed at length on a previous thread.

I understand that, fir the sake of the business model MR follows, recycling news items or topics multiple times is necessary, but fir the sake of convenience and basic decency, it would help if the article contained a link to the previous forum thread on the topic to avoid endless repetition of the same posts.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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