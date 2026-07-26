 What to Expect From Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 - MacRumors
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What to Expect From Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4

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Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today outlined what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 this year. Spoiler: not very much.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium
While it was rumored that Touch ID may be coming to the Apple Watch Series 12, Gurman said he does not expect the Series 12 or Ultra 4 to have any major design changes compared to the current Series 11 and Ultra 3 models. Touch ID probably counts as a major design change, so the rumor now sounds increasingly unlikely.

Another sketchy rumor claimed that the Series 12 will have a band with an embedded health sensor, but Gurman did not mention that.

Instead, he expects more ordinary changes, including faster performance and unspecified improvements to health and fitness tracking. The Series 11 and Ultra 3 both have an S10 chip that debuted in the Series 10 and Ultra 2, so the S11 chip or newer should provide the first Apple Watch performance improvements in years.

There will not be an Apple Watch SE 4 this year, he said.

Bigger changes are in the works for the Apple Watch, but he said they are unlikely to arrive for another year or two. Even further ahead, he added that Apple continues to develop a blood sugar detection feature with a goal of releasing it by 2030.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy), Apple Watch Ultra (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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Top Rated Comments

M
MeowZedong
29 minutes ago at 08:16 am

while the Ultra 3 has an S9 chip
The Ultra 3 has an S10 chip
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
robd003
17 minutes ago at 08:28 am

Anyone ever thought of switching to a garmin?
I switched to a Garmin Fenix and couldn't be happier. The health metrics are amazing and you can view them not just on your phone, but on an actual website on your computer!

Garmin is leaps and bounds ahead of Apple for sports tracking. You literally see which muscle groups were used during any kind of strength workout purely from the sensors. Additionally if you're into cycling they have amazing integrations with power meters, radar tail lights and electronic shifting.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johannnn Avatar
johannnn
18 minutes ago at 08:28 am

It is really disappointing that Apple has dropped support for most watches in the upcoming watchOS
It will still work for years. And it will get security updates for years likely.

And it was never a secret it got an outdated chip when it was released
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
SF7
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am

It is really disappointing that Apple has dropped support for most watches in the upcoming watchOS. The Ultra 1 being marked as vintage before it even turned four years old is a prime example. Right now, there doesn't seem to be anything new in the pipeline that justifies making previous models obsolete so quickly. Personally, I won't be buying another Apple wearable until it's completely clear what their strategy is, and only if they prove they haven't shortened their device support lifecycle.
It has to do with having a consistent Siri AI across all platforms. The Series 8, 7 and 6 have the same S chip performance architecture and it can’t handle the new Siri well. Still, Apple watches are the best performing smart watches on the market in terms of silicon. Now it’s time for another upgrade in horsepower and memory, and we’ll see that in September.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Y
Yourbigpalal83
26 minutes ago at 08:20 am

Anyone ever thought of switching to a garmin?
No. Even with its less then crazy yearly upgrades, the apple watch ultra is still the best smart watch on the market for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
macman01101
29 minutes ago at 08:17 am
Anyone ever thought of switching to a garmin?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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