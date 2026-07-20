 Apple Likely Left Jony Ive Out of Its OpenAI Lawsuit on Purpose - MacRumors
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Apple Likely Left Jony Ive Out of Its OpenAI Lawsuit on Purpose

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Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple's decision not to name its former design chief Jony Ive in its trade-secret lawsuit against OpenAI was likely a deliberate one, shaped in part by the company's relationship with Laurene Powell Jobs.

Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs
Apple's roughly 40-page complaint refers only to unnamed "former Apple leaders" rather than calling out Ive, even though he leads design on OpenAI's hardware lineup through his firm LoveFrom, built on the back of OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of his startup io Products. The allegations instead center on former iPhone executive Tang Tan, now OpenAI's chief hardware officer, whom Apple accuses of coaching recruits to bypass security measures and bring Apple hardware into interviews for "show-and-tell" sessions.

In the latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman notes that Apple's decision likely reflects, at least in part, a genuine absence of evidence against Ive, who is reportedly not closely involved in OpenAI's day-to-day recruiting or engineering. He argues, however, that the relationship between Powell Jobs and Ive was also a significant factor. The two are described as close friends, with Ive having delivered a tribute at Steve Jobs' memorial service in 2011. Powell Jobs was an investor in io Products and remains a supporter of LoveFrom. According to Gurman, naming Ive in the complaint risked straining Apple's relationship with a figure who continues to carry considerable influence within the company.

Gurman cites Apple's June Worldwide Developers Conference as an illustration of that influence, noting that Powell Jobs sat in the front row alongside CEO Tim Cook and his successor John Ternus. He characterizes her placement as a visible show of support for Apple's leadership transition.

Gurman further suggests that the optics of naming Ive directly would have worked against Apple. Tan, he notes, is not widely known outside the industry, whereas Ive spent decades as one of Apple's most recognizable figures. Naming him could have generated public sympathy for Ive and invited criticism that Apple's lawsuit was motivated as much by past grievances as by trade-secret concerns. The lawsuit comes as more than 400 former Apple employees are now reported to work at OpenAI, whose first hardware product is expected to be a portable smart speaker aimed at competing with the iPhone in the long term.

Tags: Bloomberg, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple Lawsuits, Mark Gurman, OpenAI

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Top Rated Comments

R
rgwebb
12 minutes ago at 07:33 am
In the latest "Power On" newsletter ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-07-19/why-apple-s-openai-lawsuit-doesn-t-mention-jony-ive-ai-recording-at-genius-bar-mrrv4mix'), Gurman notes that Apple's decision likely reflects, at least in part, a genuine absence of evidence against Ive, who is reportedly not closely involved in OpenAI's day-to-day recruiting or engineering.

Sounds like Ive was not named because Apple does not have evidence to suggest criminal wrongdoing by Ive in his business relationship with OpenAI...the rest is just soap opera drama writing.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TSE Avatar
TSE
20 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Only thing Ive is guilty of is as he got thicker, the thinner Apple’s products got.

He was talented and exactly what Apple needed at the time, but he’s way out of touch and stuck in 2001!!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Eh, let’s slide the clickbait aside…

Jony Ive wasn’t named because Jony Ive is not an OpenAI employee.

I would also strongly believe that Jony Ive had zero input into hiring m do boarding procedures at OpenAI, given that Ive is a designer, and not a HR executive.

So, Ive was not named because there would be no rational reason to name him. It doesn’t make him better or worse ( I’d take the position that he’s effectively retired and has been trading off past glories for well over a decade) , it simply makes him irrelevant to the case.

Less of the speculative soap opera, please.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonku Avatar
jonku
4 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Unapologetically unnamed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am

it's so obvious why scam altman bought jony's company despite zero products ever being released. clearly he thought it would make it more complicated for apple to sue them

elon was right again, as usual.
At the end of the day if you have sufficient evidence it doesn't matter and Ive is a fool to have gone to bed with ClosedAI.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
it's so obvious why scam altman bought jony's company despite zero products ever being released. clearly he thought it would make it more complicated for apple to sue them

elon was right again, as usual.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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