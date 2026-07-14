 OpenAI's First AI Device Will Be a Portable Smart Speaker - MacRumors
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OpenAI's First AI Device Will Be a Portable Smart Speaker

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OpenAI's first AI hardware product is a mobile smart speaker without a display, reports Bloomberg. The device is at the heart of a new legal dispute with Apple, with Apple accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets that have contributed to the development of the product.

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OpenAI's speaker-like product is designed to "serve as a humanlike AI companion that lives in the home," according to Bloomberg. It will be able to control smart home accessories, answer questions, play media, respond to messages, and more, with the device powered by ChatGPT. It is meant to learn more about the user over time, becoming more personalized and proactive, using GPT-Live to communicate with users.

The device will have a personality, and will be able to "connect on a humanlike level with users." It has mechanical elements that can move on their own, to create a sense that the device is alive. There's also a camera so it can understand a user's surroundings. The AI product includes a rechargeable battery and it can be carried from room to room.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple designer Jony Ive have teased the device several times, suggesting it will have "incredible contextual awareness" about a user's life, and describing it as a new type of computer built for AI. The two have suggested prototypes are "jaw-droppingly good" and "exciting."

In a lawsuit filed against OpenAI for theft of trade secrets, Apple claims OpenAI used its confidential information developing the AI device, including gaining access to a proprietary metal finishing technique. "OpenAI's nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets," reads Apple's filing.

People familiar with the project told Bloomberg that the device is different from anything Apple has on the market today, and it is "unlikely" it violates Apple trade secrets. Though Apple has the HomePod and HomePod mini speakers, OpenAI does not see Apple's speakers as comparable to its hardware product.

Apple is also working on a home hub device that sounds similar to what OpenAI is developing. Apple's smart home hub is rumored to have a 7-inch square display, a speaker, a camera for video chats and facial recognition, and Siri AI integration.

Initial rumors suggested OpenAI's hardware device could come out as soon as 2026, but it's now not expected to launch until 2027. OpenAI could unveil the AI product this year ahead of its 2027 release, but the Apple lawsuit could change the timing. Apple has asked the court for an injunction, and if granted, OpenAI could be prohibited from releasing hardware.

Tag: OpenAI

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Top Rated Comments

C
CouldBeWorse
7 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
An always on microphone that is built and managed by a company whose sole purpose is to extract as much data as possible. What could possibly go wrong?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Takeo
16 minutes ago at 02:45 pm
So wait… THIS is the big world-changing paradigm-shifting micacle product that Jony Ive has been teasing? A speaker? Ah hahaha 😂 OMG. I’m sure Apple is shaking in their boots.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
17 minutes ago at 02:44 pm

It has mechanical elements that can move on their own, to create a sense that the device is alive.
Uh, what now?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MeasterHD Avatar
MeasterHD
19 minutes ago at 02:41 pm
As useless as its company. Will ChatGPT sing karaoke?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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